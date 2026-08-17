Liga MX - Game Week 4 17 Aug 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Victoria

Today's game between Necaxa and Leon will kick-off at Aug 17, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Necaxa vs Leon is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX fixture are listed below.

Necaxa host Leon at the Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs. Martin Varini's side welcome Ignacio Ambriz and his travelling squad to a ground that has not been a fortress of late.

Necaxa arrive at this match short on confidence. Los Rayos have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, with three defeats in that run including back-to-back Leagues Cup losses to Chicago Fire FC and Philadelphia Union. A return to domestic football offers a chance to reset, but the pressure on Varini is building.

Leon, by contrast, come into this game with genuine momentum. The Panzas Verdes have won four of their last five matches, including three straight victories in the Leagues Cup against Nashville SC, Orlando City, and Inter Miami. Ambriz's side have shown they can win on the road against quality opposition.

That Leagues Cup form is worth noting. Leon beat Inter Miami 3-2 in their most recent outing, a result that confirmed their place in the knockout rounds and underlined their status as one of the stronger Liga MX sides in the competition this summer. They bring that confidence back into the domestic calendar.

Necaxa's last Liga MX result was a 3-1 defeat to Toluca on August 3, a setback that left them sitting ninth in the Apertura standings. Leon, positioned 14th, will be eager to climb the table with a positive result away from home.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Necaxa vs Leon, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Necaxa vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Necaxa head coach Martin Varini has not released a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leon manager Ignacio Ambriz has similarly not confirmed a projected XI at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors. Further squad news will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Necaxa have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Leagues Cup win over New York City FC on August 13, though that followed consecutive defeats to Philadelphia Union (3-1) and Chicago Fire FC (2-0) in the same tournament. Earlier in the run, Los Rayos lost 3-1 to Toluca in Liga MX and beat Monterrey 2-1 in the league. Necaxa have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches, a record that reflects their inconsistency at both ends of the pitch.

Leon have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Leagues Cup win over Inter Miami on August 12, extending a run of three straight victories in the tournament. Before that, Ambriz's side beat Pachuca 1-0 in Liga MX on August 2 and their only defeat in the sequence was a 1-0 loss to Tijuana in late July. Leon have scored six goals and conceded three during this run, with three consecutive clean-sheet-free wins still producing positive results on the road.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Liga MX in March 2026, when Leon hosted Necaxa and won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in Liga MX, Leon have won three times to Necaxa's two, with one draw recorded. The previous meeting at the Estadio Victoria ended 0-1 to Leon in August 2025, and Necaxa's last home win in this fixture dates to March 2025, when they beat Leon 2-1.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Necaxa sit ninth while Leon are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Necaxa vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: