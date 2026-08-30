Liga MX - Game Week 6 30 Aug 2026 - 22:10 Estadio BBVA

Today's game between Monterrey and Atletico de San Luis will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 10:10 PM.

Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Monterrey host Atletico de San Luis at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings two clubs back to domestic football after a demanding Leagues Cup detour.

Matias Almeyda's Rayados arrive with momentum on their side, though a 2-0 defeat to Leon on August 22 served as a reminder that nothing is guaranteed in Liga MX. Before that setback, Monterrey had been in sharp form, dismantling FC Juarez 6-1 and picking up back-to-back Leagues Cup wins over Nashville SC and Inter Miami.

The most recent Leagues Cup result will have done plenty for confidence. Almeyda's side beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on August 26, closing out their cross-confederation campaign on a winning note and heading back into league action with purpose.

Diego Mejia's San Luis arrive in far more difficult circumstances. Los Rojiblancos sit 16th in the Apertura standings and have won just once across their last five matches in all competitions. Their Leagues Cup campaign was punishing, with defeats to Inter Miami and Nashville SC among a run that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities.

Their most recent Liga MX outing, a 1-1 draw with Pachuca on August 23, at least stopped the bleeding. San Luis have struggled to score consistently and will need to be far more disciplined at the back if they are to take anything from the Estadio BBVA.

The gap in form between these two clubs heading into this fixture is significant. Monterrey have the home advantage, the better recent record, and a squad that has been tested across two competitions. San Luis need points badly.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Diego Mejia has similarly yet to confirm a projected XI for Atletico de San Luis. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Monterrey have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Chicago Fire FC on August 26, which followed a 2-0 Liga MX defeat to Leon on August 22. Before that, Almeyda's side beat FC Juarez 6-1 in Liga MX and defeated Nashville SC 2-1 in the Leagues Cup. Monterrey also beat Inter Miami 2-1 in the same competition. The Rayados have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five, with the Leon defeat the only blot on an otherwise productive run.

Atletico de San Luis have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Pachuca in Liga MX on August 23, which followed a 3-0 defeat to CF America on August 16. San Luis also lost to Orlando City, Nashville SC, and Inter Miami during their Leagues Cup campaign, conceding freely throughout. Los Rojiblancos have not won in any of these five matches and have struggled badly to find the net.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 4, 2026, when Atletico de San Luis won 2-1 at the Estadio BBVA in a Liga MX fixture. Across the last five competitive encounters, Monterrey hold the stronger record, with three wins to San Luis's two. Monterrey's victories include a 5-1 result at home in December 2024 and a 3-1 win at the Estadio BBVA in February 2025, while San Luis claimed a 2-1 home win in December 2024 and the most recent 2-1 away victory in April 2026.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Monterrey currently sit 8th while Atletico de San Luis are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Monterrey vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: