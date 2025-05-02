Mixed 3M/10M Synchro Finals: Livestream, tv channel & how to watch 2025 Diving World Cup Super Final

Diving’s biggest names square off in a high-stakes elimination showdown as the World Cup Super Final splashes down in Beijing.

The 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup is all set to wrap up in style this weekend with the highly anticipated Super Final in Beijing, China.

From May 2 to 4, the spotlight shifts to the iconic National Aquatics Centre—better known as the "Water Cube"—where the sport's elite will go head-to-head in a revamped, adrenaline-charged format designed to ramp up the tension and excitement.

Following qualifying rounds in Guadalajara and Windsor, only the cream of the crop remain—12 standout divers in each individual event, along with the top eight synchro and mixed teams. With a fresh knockout-style format and a world-class venue to match, Beijing is primed to deliver a thrilling conclusion to this season's diving spectacle.

This guide will provide you with essential information on how to watch Women's 10M Synchro Finals Diving World Cup Super Final, including live streaming options, TV channels, and start times.

When is Mixed 3M/10M Synchro Finals at Diving World Cup Super Final?

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 6:30 am ET (Mixed 3M/10M Synchro Finals)

6:30 am ET (Mixed 3M/10M Synchro Finals) Venue: National Aquatics Centre (Water Cube)

National Aquatics Centre (Water Cube) Location: Beijing, People's Republic of China

The 2025 Diving World Cup Super Final runs for four days from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4. It will take place at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

How to watch Men's 10M Synchro Finals at Diving World Cup Super Final

TV Channel: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Livestream: Peacock

U.S. fans can stream competitions live from Beijing on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

What is the Diving World Cup Super Final?

The Diving World Cup Super Final is the grand finale of the 2025 World Aquatics Diving World Cup circuit. Unlike the earlier rounds—which welcomed all comers—this final stop is strictly invite-only, showcasing only the top performers from the qualifiers in Guadalajara and Windsor. It not only wraps up the season but also sets the stage for the all-important World Aquatics Championships in Singapore later this year.

This isn’t your typical diving contest either. The Super Final shakes things up with a fresh knockout format—pitting divers head-to-head through intense elimination rounds, semi-finals, and a dramatic final to crown the best of the best.

Diving World Cup Super Final 2025 schedule