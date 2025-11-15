+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Friendlies
team-logoMexico
team-logoUruguay
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Mexico vs Uruguay friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexicoand Uruguay are set to clash in an international friendly match on Saturday at Estadio Corona.

This game provides both teams an opportunity to test their squads and tactics ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures. Historically, Uruguay has dominated the head-to-head record including a 4-0 victory over Mexico in their last meeting. Mexico aims to improve their current winless streak of four matches, while Uruguay are enjoying improved form and remains unbeaten in the last six games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Univision, FOX, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Uruguay kick-off time

crest
Friendlies - Friendlies

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Corona, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Mexico vs Uruguay lineups

MexicoHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestURU
12
J. Rangel
3
C. Montes
23
J. Gallardo
15
I. Reyes
5
J. Vasquez
18
E. Sanchez
14
M. Ruiz
4
E. Alvarez
9
R. Jimenez
22
H. Lozano
25
R. Alvarado
23
S. Mele
22
J. Piquerez
13
G. Varela
2
J. Gimenez
16
M. Olivera
10
R. Zalazar
15
E. Martinez
6
R. Bentancur
25
J. Sanabria
7
R. Aguirre
18
B. Rodriguez

4-3-3

URUAway team crest

MEX
-Line up

Substitutes

URU
-Line up

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Mexico team news

The standout storyline for Mexico’s upcoming friendlies is the long list of absentees due to injury. Santiago Giménez, Julián Quiñones, Alexis Vega, and César Huerta have all been ruled out.

Their absence has opened the door for a few surprise inclusions, with Armando González, Jorge Ruvalcaba, and Fidel Ambriz earning unexpected call-ups.

Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rodríguez, and Ramón Juárez are among the other notable players left out of the selection.

Uruguay team news

The standout name in Uruguay’s latest squad is Santiago Homenchenko, a Peñarol academy product currently on loan at Querétaro from Pachuca. The U-20 World Cup winner has become an influential presence for the Mexican side, impressing both defensively and in attack with four goals in his last five appearances.

His selection highlights Marcelo Bielsa’s ongoing commitment to integrating emerging Uruguayan talent into the senior setup.

Form

MEX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

URU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

MEX

Last 5 matches

URU

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

