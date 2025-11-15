How to watch today's Mexico vs Uruguay friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mexicoand Uruguay are set to clash in an international friendly match on Saturday at Estadio Corona.

This game provides both teams an opportunity to test their squads and tactics ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures. Historically, Uruguay has dominated the head-to-head record including a 4-0 victory over Mexico in their last meeting. Mexico aims to improve their current winless streak of four matches, while Uruguay are enjoying improved form and remains unbeaten in the last six games.

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, Univision, FOX, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mexico vs Uruguay kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Estadio Corona, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

The standout storyline for Mexico’s upcoming friendlies is the long list of absentees due to injury. Santiago Giménez, Julián Quiñones, Alexis Vega, and César Huerta have all been ruled out.

Their absence has opened the door for a few surprise inclusions, with Armando González, Jorge Ruvalcaba, and Fidel Ambriz earning unexpected call-ups.

Jorge Sánchez, Carlos Rodríguez, and Ramón Juárez are among the other notable players left out of the selection.

Uruguay team news

The standout name in Uruguay’s latest squad is Santiago Homenchenko, a Peñarol academy product currently on loan at Querétaro from Pachuca. The U-20 World Cup winner has become an influential presence for the Mexican side, impressing both defensively and in attack with four goals in his last five appearances.

His selection highlights Marcelo Bielsa’s ongoing commitment to integrating emerging Uruguayan talent into the senior setup.

