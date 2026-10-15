Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stade Orange Velodrome

Today's game between Marseille and Olympiacos will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Marseille vs Olympiacos is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Both platforms offer access to Europa League football, so check your preferred service for regional availability and subscription options.

Marseille host Olympiacos at the Stade Orange Velodrome in a Europa League fixture that arrives at a complicated moment for the French club.

Bruno Genesio's side head into this European tie sitting 32nd in the Europa League standings, a position that reflects a difficult start to their continental campaign. After losing to Besiktas in their previous Europa League outing, the pressure on Marseille to collect points at home is real.

There was, at least, some relief in Ligue 1 last weekend. Marseille ended a damaging run of defeats by beating Troyes 2-0, with Amine Harit opening the scoring and Himad Abdelli sealing the win from the penalty spot deep in stoppage time. It was the kind of result that steadied nerves, even if the performance was far from convincing.

Olympiacos arrive in considerably better shape. Imanol Alguacil's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a Europa League victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok and back-to-back wins in the Greek Super League. They are a team with momentum.

Financially, Marseille face pressures off the pitch too. Reports suggest the club may need to sell key players in the winter window to comply with financial regulations, which adds an unsettled backdrop to their European push.

This is a fixture between two clubs with European pedigree, but with very different levels of confidence heading into it. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bruno Genesio has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the Olympiacos match, and no injury or suspension information has been released by the club at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Olympiacos manager Imanol Alguacil is similarly yet to confirm his squad selection, with no confirmed absences listed. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Marseille come into this match with a record of one win and four defeats from their last five games across all competitions. Their only victory in that run was the 2-0 win over Troyes on October 11, which ended a sequence of three straight losses to Paris Saint-Germain, Besiktas, and Rennes. The defeat to Besiktas in the Europa League is particularly relevant context heading into this tie. Across those five matches, Marseille scored eight goals and conceded seven, a return that points to defensive fragility despite some attacking output.

Olympiacos have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Panathinaikos in the Super League on October 11. They also claimed a 2-1 Europa League win over Jagiellonia Bialystok in September, demonstrating they can perform on the continental stage. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to OFI Crete.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met four times in the UEFA Champions League, with the most recent encounter coming in December 2020 when Marseille won 2-1 at the Stade Orange Velodrome. Across the four recorded meetings, each side has claimed two victories, and the head-to-head record is evenly balanced. The series reflects two clubs that have historically been competitive when they meet in European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League, Marseille currently sit 32nd while Olympiacos are placed 13th. The gap in standings tells its own story: Olympiacos are in a stronger position in the competition and will arrive in France as the team with more to protect.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Marseille vs Olympiacos today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: