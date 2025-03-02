How to watch today's Manchester United vs Fulham FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester United will take on Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Ipswich 3-2 in their most recent outing and will be confident of delivering another display that can get them a victory.

Fulham have managed to win four out of their last five games and will be hoping they can put up a fight against the hosts and cause an upset.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Manchester United vs Fulham kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Old Trafford

The match will be played at the Old Trafford on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Patrick Dorgu, who begins a three-match suspension following his red card for serious foul play.

The Red Devils are also dealing with a lengthy injury list, as Lisandro Martínez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Mason Mount remain sidelined.

Kobbie Mainoo, Toby Collyer, Tom Heaton, and Altay Bayindir are not expected to return from their injury issues in time for this FA Cup clash.

Fulham team news

Fulham, meanwhile, will be able to call upon Sasa Lukic, as his suspension for accumulating 10 Premier League yellow cards does not apply to the FA Cup.

However, Marco Silva's side will be without Emile Smith Rowe, who is nursing an ankle injury sustained against Crystal Palace. The visitors are also missing Reiss Nelson, Harry Wilson, and Kenny Tete, limiting their options in attack and defense.

