GOAL

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Barcelona pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Manchester City and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday.

Barcelona will be hoping to kickstart their pre-season with a good performance and minutes for most of their squad members. Manchester City have already played two friendlies and have lost both those games - their focus also will continue to be fine-tuning the team before they kick off their new Premier League season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date:July 31, 2024
Kick-off time:19 pm EST
Venue:Camping World Stadium

The match will be played at the Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

For Manchester City, key players such as Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Jeremy Doku are unavailable due to international commitments.

Julian Alvarez is representing Argentina at the Olympics and will be unavailable for selection.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Lewis, Simpson-Pusey, Doyle, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Perrone; Bobb, McAtee, Grealish; Haaland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders:Simpson-Pusey, Katongo, Galvez, Mbete, Lewis, Doyle, Mfuni, Samuel, Wilson-Esbrand
Midfielders:Phillips, Grealish, Perrone, Bobb, Wright, O’Reilly, Susoho, Oboavwoduo, McAtee, Fatah, Hamilton
Forwards:Haaland, Ndala, Heskey, Knight

Barcelona team news

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has announced a 31-man squad for the US Tour. Alejandro Balde is now fit and has been included in the roster.

Injuries have sidelined Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Ansu Fati. Fermin Lopez, Eric Garcia, and Pau Cubarsi are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unavailable for selection.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; J Araujo, I Martinez, Christensen, Fort; Romeu, Gundogan, Torre; Roque, Lewandowski, Victor.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Peña
Defenders:Balde, Martínez, Lenglet, Christensen, Koundé, García, Cubarsí, J. Araujo, Valle
Midfielders:López, Romeu, Gündoğan, Torre
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, L. Yamal, Vitor Roque

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/08/22Barcelona 3 - 3 Manchester CityFriendly
02/11/16Manchester City 3 - 1 BarcelonaChampions League
20/10/16Barcelona 4 - 0 Manchester CityChampions League
19/03/15Barcelona 1 - 0 Manchester CityChampions League
25/02/15Manchester City 1 - 2 BarcelonaChampions League

Useful links

