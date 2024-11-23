+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
Etihad Stadium
Watch with free trial on fubo
How to watch today's Man City vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester City vs TottenhamManchester CityTottenham

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Manchester City will host Tottenham up next in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham will be desperate to bounce back after back-to-back defeats against Galatasaray and Ipswich Town. They are down in 10th place in the standings but will take confident from their last outing against the hosts, which was a win in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City's form has been worse. They have lost their last four games in a row and will be desperate for points here. They are currently second, with a five-point gap to league leaders Liverpool.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, Peacock and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Tottenham Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestTOT
31
Ederson Moraes
25
M. Akanji
5
J. Stones
2
K. Walker
24
J. Gvardiol
17
K. De Bruyne
47
P. Foden
82
R. Lewis
26
Savinho
20
B. Silva
9
Erling Haaland
1
G. Vicario
23
P. Porro
33
B. Davies
13
D. Udogie
6
R. Dragusin
8
Y. Bissouma
29
P. Sarr
21
D. Kulusevski
7
H. Son
19
D. Solanke
22
B. Johnson

4-3-3

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is remains unavailable as he continues recovering from an ACL injury. Long-term absentee Oscar Bobb is also out with a leg fracture.

On a positive note for Manchester City, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Phil Foden have participated in training this week and will undergo late fitness assessments, alongside Ruben Dias, Jeremy Doku, Nathan Ake, and Matheus Nunes.

Tottenham team news

For Tottenham, Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended for seven matches following comments made about teammate Son Heung-min earlier this year, though the club has appealed the duration of the ban.

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are sidelined with hamstring issues, while center-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero remain major doubts.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

TOT

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

