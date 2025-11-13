How to watch today's Luxembourg vs Germany World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Luxembourg will host Germany in a crucial World Cup qualifier, facing an uphill battle against one of Europe’s top sides.

Germany, joint first in Group A and who registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Luxembourg in their last meeting, are focused on securing qualification with their clinical finishing and strong squad depth. Luxembourg, meanwhile, remain winless and have struggled defensively throughout their campaign, making this fixture especially daunting for the hosts.

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, FS2, DirecTV and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Luxembourg vs Germany kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. A Stade de Luxembourg

The match will be played at the Luxembourg Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Luxembourg team news

Luxembourg, meanwhile, are missing defender Enes Mahmutovic, who is recovering from an abdominal problem. The hosts will also be without Mica Pinto, Yvandro Borges, and Vincent Thill.

However, there is a boost for them as Carlson returns from suspension following his red card in the reverse fixture against Germany and is expected to reclaim his place on the left side of the defence.

Germany team news

Germany will once again be without several key players, as long-term absentees Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala remain sidelined. They are joined on the injury list by Nadiem Amiri, Niclas Füllkrug, and veteran centre-back Antonio Rüdiger, all ruled out of this month’s fixtures.

Nico Schlotterbeck is also a fitness concern, with Waldemar Anton standing by to step into central defence if required.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LUX Last 2 matches GER 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Germany 4 - 0 Luxembourg

Germany 7 - 0 Luxembourg 0 Goals scored 11 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

