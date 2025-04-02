How to watch today's Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) will host Inter Miami in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarter-final at the BMO Field on Wednesday.

Miami are on a winning run and will be confident of picking up their eighth consecutive win. LAFC will find it difficult to stop them, especially considering their recent form which has seen them lose four of their last five games.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, TUDN, FS1 and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup BMO Field

The match will be played at the BMO Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC continue to be without Jeremy Ebobisse, who has been sidelined since suffering a leg strain in the 1-0 defeat to Austin FC.

Lorenzo Dellavalle also remains unavailable due to a thigh injury. However, despite receiving a red card in the second half of their weekend match against San Diego, Igor Jesus is eligible to play on Wednesday.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami have several injury concerns, with Marcelo Weigandt and David Ruiz both dealing with hamstring soreness that kept them out of the weekend clash against Philadelphia Union.

Ryan Sailor remains out due to concussion protocol, while David Martínez and Tadeo Allende also missed the last game and remain doubtful.

