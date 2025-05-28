How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A pair of slugging squads featuring some of baseball’s top power threats are set to collide on Wednesday night as the New York Yankees (33-20) visit the Los Angeles Angels (25-28) at Angel Stadium.

Despite some inconsistencies at the plate, the Angels boast pop throughout their lineup. They rank ninth in MLB in slugging percentage at .408, but offensive efficiency has lagged—Los Angeles sits just 16th in runs scored with 222. Their .225 team batting average ranks 26th, and their .287 on-base percentage places them 28th league-wide.

On the other hand, the Yankees are firing on all cylinders offensively. New York ranks among the league’s elite in four major statistical categories: first in both OBP (.344) and slugging (.470), second in total runs (301), and third in team batting average (.261).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: FDSW and YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date Wednesday, May 28, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Series info

Game 3

Date Wednesday, May 28 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Anges) Yusei Kikuchi Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Clarke Schmidt TV Channel FDSW and YES Livestream Fubo

