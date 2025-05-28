How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

A pair of slugging squads featuring some of baseball’s top power threats are set to collide on Wednesday night as the New York Yankees (33-20) visit the Los Angeles Angels (25-28) at Angel Stadium.
Despite some inconsistencies at the plate, the Angels boast pop throughout their lineup. They rank ninth in MLB in slugging percentage at .408, but offensive efficiency has lagged—Los Angeles sits just 16th in runs scored with 222. Their .225 team batting average ranks 26th, and their .287 on-base percentage places them 28th league-wide.
On the other hand, the Yankees are firing on all cylinders offensively. New York ranks among the league’s elite in four major statistical categories: first in both OBP (.344) and slugging (.470), second in total runs (301), and third in team batting average (.261).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: FDSW and YES
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.
Date
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT
Venue
Angel Stadium
Location
Anaheim, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players
Los Angeles Angels team news
New York Yankees team news
Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Series info
Game 3
Date
Wednesday, May 28
First-Pitch Time
9:38 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Anges)
Yusei Kikuchi
Starting Pitcher (Yankees)
Clarke Schmidt
TV Channel
FDSW and YES
Livestream
|Fubo
Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
28.05.25
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees
2 – 3
27.05.25
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
New York Yankees
1 – 5
09.08.24
MLB
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels
4 – 9
08.08.24
MLB
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels
2 – 8
08.08.24
MLB
New York Yankees
Los Angeles Angels
5 – 2