Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A pair of slugging squads featuring some of baseball’s top power threats are set to collide on Wednesday night as the New York Yankees (33-20) visit the Los Angeles Angels (25-28) at Angel Stadium.

Despite some inconsistencies at the plate, the Angels boast pop throughout their lineup. They rank ninth in MLB in slugging percentage at .408, but offensive efficiency has lagged—Los Angeles sits just 16th in runs scored with 222. Their .225 team batting average ranks 26th, and their .287 on-base percentage places them 28th league-wide.

On the other hand, the Yankees are firing on all cylinders offensively. New York ranks among the league’s elite in four major statistical categories: first in both OBP (.344) and slugging (.470), second in total runs (301), and third in team batting average (.261).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Los Angeles Angels vs the New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: FDSW and YES
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

First-Pitch Time

9:38 pm ET/6:38 pm PT

Venue

Angel Stadium

Location

Anaheim, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Los Angeles Angels team news

New York Yankees team news

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees Series info

Game 3

Date

Wednesday, May 28

First-Pitch Time

9:38 pm ET

Starting Pitcher (Anges)

Yusei Kikuchi

Starting Pitcher (Yankees)

Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel

FDSW and YES

Livestream

Fubo

Los Angeles Angels vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

28.05.25

MLB

Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees

2 – 3

27.05.25

MLB

Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees

1 – 5

09.08.24

MLB

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Angels

4 – 9

08.08.24

MLB

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Angels

2 – 8

08.08.24

MLB

New York Yankees

Los Angeles Angels

5 – 2

