Where to watch and live stream UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer

The UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer matches always offer up stunning fixtures, in the battle to see which sides make it through to the World Cup finals.

With the likes of England, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy making up some of Europe's top national sides, there's plenty of competition during the group stages and especially across the play-offs games at the tail-end of the qualification stage.

Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Kylian M'Bappe and Lamine Yamal are just some of the top names representing their respective countries on the international stage, with European WC qualification often producing an upset or two along the way.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the UEFA World Cup qualification games in the United States.

Upcoming UEFA World Cup qualifier TV schedule

Where to watch UEFA World Cup qualification for free

European international soccer is broadcast live on Fubo, via Fox Sports who offer new customers a free five-day trial.

So if you're not already subscribed, you can check out their service free of charge for the next five days.

Sports fans can also catch games on ViX too.

READ MORE: How to get a free five-day trial with Fubo

Where to watch UEFA World Cup qualifiers worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / Region Broadcaster UK / Ireland BBC, ITV, S4C, Prime Video Canada DAZN France lequipe.fr, TF1+ Italy RAI PLAY, Sky Sport Germany DAZN Portugal RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal Spain RTVE PLAY, UEFA.tv Mexico Sky Mexico MENA beIN connect Australia Stan

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest UEFA World Cup qualifier game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to watch UEFA World Cup qualifiers with international commentary

There are a few ways to watch UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer with various international language commentary within the United States.

In the US, commentary will generally be in English unless otherwise stated.

Depending on which channels you tune into with your VPN active will determine the native commentary, for example it will be French while tuning into L'Equipe and English while watching on ITV.

Commentary in different languages is subject to availability and will vary from region to region.

Another option is check Telemundo (who also air UEFA World Cup games on Fubo) for Spanish language soccer coverage.

Where to buy UEFA World Cup qualifiers tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of UEFA World Cup qualifiers tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy UEFA World Cup qualifiers kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA World Cup qualifiers kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.