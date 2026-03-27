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Mike Williams

Where to watch and live stream UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup Qualification UEFA
World Cup
England
Spain
Italy
France

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every UEFA World Cup qualifier game broadcast live online and on US TV

The UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer matches always offer up stunning fixtures, in the battle to see which sides make it through to the World Cup finals.

With the likes of England, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy making up some of Europe's top national sides, there's plenty of competition during the group stages and especially across the play-offs games at the tail-end of the qualification stage.

Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Kylian M'Bappe and Lamine Yamal are just some of the top names representing their respective countries on the international stage, with European WC qualification often producing an upset or two along the way.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the UEFA World Cup qualification games in the United States.

Upcoming UEFA World Cup qualifier TV schedule

Where to watch UEFA World Cup qualification for free

European international soccer is broadcast live on Fubo, via Fox Sports who offer new customers a free five-day trial.

So if you're not already subscribed, you can check out their service free of charge for the next five days.

Sports fans can also catch games on ViX too.

Watch UEFA World Cup soccer with Fubo todayFind the best deals

READ MORE: How to get a free five-day trial with Fubo

Where to watch UEFA World Cup qualifiers worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
UK / IrelandBBC, ITV, S4C, Prime Video
CanadaDAZN
Francelequipe.fr, TF1+
ItalyRAI PLAY, Sky Sport
GermanyDAZN
PortugalRTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal
SpainRTVE PLAY, UEFA.tv
MexicoSky Mexico
MENAbeIN connect
AustraliaStan

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest UEFA World Cup qualifier game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

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Where to watch UEFA World Cup qualifiers with international commentary

There are a few ways to watch UEFA World Cup qualifier soccer with various international language commentary within the United States.

In the US, commentary will generally be in English unless otherwise stated.

Depending on which channels you tune into with your VPN active will determine the native commentary, for example it will be French while tuning into L'Equipe and English while watching on ITV.

Commentary in different languages is subject to availability and will vary from region to region.

Another option is check Telemundo (who also air UEFA World Cup games on Fubo) for Spanish language soccer coverage.

Watch UEFA World Cup soccer with Fubo todayFind the best deals

Where to buy UEFA World Cup qualifiers tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of UEFA World Cup qualifiers tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

UEFA World Cup qualifiers tickets from €48Book tickets

Where to buy UEFA World Cup qualifiers kits

 For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA World Cup qualifiers  kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

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Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.

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