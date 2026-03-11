Upcoming Sporting Libson US TV schedule

For supporters of the Leões in the United States, following Sporting CP requires a two-pronged approach depending on whether they are competing in domestic Portuguese action or on the European stage.

Where to watch Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League

When Sporting CP competes in the UEFA Champions League, Paramount+ is the indispensable destination for English-language viewers. The platform holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match of the competition live and on-demand through 2030. Whether the club is navigating the league phase or a high-stakes knockout tie, every minute of the action is available. To explore the best ways to access these European nights, you can read our comprehensive Paramount+ review.

For Spanish-language coverage of Sporting's European journey, TelevisaUnivision provides broadcasts across TUDN, UniMás, and the ViX streaming service. Additionally, a new partnership with DAZN now offers Spanish-language streaming for select Champions League fixtures. You can find more details on how to access these feeds in our guide to the TUDN live stream.

Where to watch Sporting Lisbon in Liga Portugal

The broadcast landscape for the Portuguese Primeira Liga in the U.S. is currently in a period of transition. The most reliable way to catch Sporting CP's domestic matches is through RTP Internacional, which typically broadcasts one marquee "Big Three" match per week. Fubo regularly offers RTP Internacional as part of its Portuguese Plus or Latino packages. Fanatiz also frequently carries the channels necessary to follow Portuguese football for international fans.

Where to watch Sporting Lisbon for free

Most Sporting and other Portuguese Primeira Liga soccer games are broadcast live on the channel GOLTV. GOLTV is accessible via the streaming platform Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

If you want to watch Sporting in UEFA competitions, Paramount+ have exclusive rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League here in the United States. Paramount+ offer new customers a free seven day trial.

Where to watch Sporting CP worldwide

Broadcasters listed in the table below are generally where you will find Portuguese Primeira Liga games around the world.

For a specific upcoming Sporting CP soccer game, please check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Portugal Sport TV International GolTV Play

If you are currently out of the country and you would like to watch the next upcoming Sporting CP soccer game where you are, you can access your preferred streaming platforms by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

