How to watch and live stream the Saudi Pro League in the 2023-24 season

Everything you need to know about where to watch and stream Saudi Pro League live on TV & online

The Saudi Pro League was amplified to a global audience when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in a mega move in January 2023 and the Portuguese's influence has since led an influx of European players and managers to the Gulf.

Karim Benzema made the switch from Real Madrid to Al-Ittihad, while Al-Hilal confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea, among the many more transfer dealings such as Roberto Firmino to Al-Ahli and Steven Gerrard speaking Arabic with a strong Scouse accent after taking over at Al-Ettifaq.

Among quite a few of 2023's biggest summer transfers and amid the talks surrounding the superstars set to join Ronaldo this summer, the demand to watch them all in action is understandable set to swell.

GOAL has everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Saudi Pro League from the comfort of your favourite seat in the house.

How to watch & stream Saudi Pro League games on TV & online

Apart from Shahid, a number of international broadcasters will be providing coverage of Saudi Pro League games.

In the US, ESPN will show the occasional game and in the UK, Sky Sports has been streaming games live on its official YouTube channel. Find out more about ESPN+ here and Sky Sports here.

Saudi Sports Company (SSC) has the broadcast rights for Saudi Pro League games, as well as Saudi Super Cup and King's Cup games, in the Middle East.

Country TV channel & stream United States ESPN United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy SportItalia India Sony Sports Network Portugal Sport TV Germany Bild France L'Equipe Middle East SSC International Shahid

Lastly, highlights of Saudi Pro League games will be available on the SSC's official YouTube channel and also on various other platforms.

How much does a Shahid subscription cost?

The monthly subscription cost to Shahid costs £8.99 per month, but the annual subscription would work out slightly cheaper at £76.99 per year - with match replays and other TV shows also included in the package.

Upcoming Saudi Pro League games on TV

Date Game Kick-off time Aug 11 Al-Ahli vs Al-Hazem 7pm BST / 2pm EDT Aug 12 Al-Ta'ee vs Damac 4pm BST / 11am EDT Aug 12 Al-Feiha vs Al-Khaleej 7pm BST / 2pm EDT Aug 13 Al-Fateh vs Al-Taawoun 7 pm BST / 2pm EDT Aug 13 Al-Riyadh vs Al-Wehda 7 pm BST / 2pm EDT Aug 14 Al-Raed vs Al-Ittihad 4 pm BST / 11am EDT Aug 14 Abha vs Al-Hilal 4 pm BST / 11am EDT Aug 14 Ettifaq vs Al-Nassr 7 pm BST / 2pm EDT Aug 14 Al-Shabab vs Al-Akhdoud 7 pm BST / 2pm EDT

