kylian-mbappe(C)Getty Images
Neil Bennett

Where to watch Real Madrid today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid in LALIGA and all major competitions

Real Madrid are largely recognised as the biggest team in soccer.

With an immensely large fanbase and more Champions League titles than any other European team, Real Madrid are the pinnacle of the highest standards in sport.

Competing alongside another behemoth in Barcelona, as well as local neighbours Atletico, in LALIGA, fans around the world regularly tune in to see the famous Los Blancos. For fans in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

Upcoming Real Madrid TV schedule

Real Madrid vs Elche
ESPN Deportes

Watch live on

ESPN Deportes
Fubo
DirecTV Stream
ESPN Select
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream Spanish LALIGA soccer

Where to watch and live stream Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

For Real Madrid supporters in the United States, following the Merengues on their quest for more European silverware requires a combination of streaming and cable platforms. For English-language coverage, Paramount+ is the essential home for the competition, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match of the tournament live and on-demand. Whether it is a crucial league phase fixture or a high-stakes knockout tie, every minute is available on the platform. Before you sign up, you can check out our in-depth Paramount+ review to see which subscription plan best suits your needs and to explore additional soccer content.

Stream Real Madrid in UCL action today!

While most matches are streaming-exclusive, marquee Real Madrid fixtures are frequently selected for national broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. These televised games feature high-quality production and the fan-favorite studio team of Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher. To ensure you have access through your cable provider or a streaming service like Fubo or YouTube TV, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the necessary details on listings and compatible platforms.

Where to watch and live stream Real Madrid with Spanish commentary

For those who prefer the flair of Spanish-language commentary, Real Madrid's European journey is primarily broadcast across the TelevisaUnivision family of networks, including TUDN, Univision, and UniMás. For digital-first fans, the streaming service ViX remains a primary hub for many fixtures. Additionally, starting with the 2025/26 season, a new partnership has made DAZN the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home for 38 select Champions League matches per year. You can stay on top of all the latest broadcast updates and find out where to catch the next match in our guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream.

Stream Real Madrid live on TUDN today!

Where to watch Real Madrid for free

ESPN Deportes is available on streaming services that offer free trials, which means new customers may be able to watch the next Real Madrid game for free.

Fubo offers a free seven day trial, while DirecTV offer one for five days.

Where to watch Real Madrid worldwide

Real Madrid coverage is available in the USA on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For worldwide coverage, check out the table below. Information is for LALIGA only.

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaTSN/RDS
MexicoSky Sports / Canal 5
IndiaFanCode
UKPremier Sports / Disney+
SpainGOL / Movistar / DAZN
MENAbeIN Sports

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Real Madrid game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN

Real Madrid tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Real Madrid tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Real Madrid tickets from $129

Real Madrid kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Real Madrid kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Real Madrid jerseys at Fanatics

Frequently asked questions

Real Madrid are the most successful LaLiga team in history, winning the title 36 times, nine more than their rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos' first league title came at the end of the 1931-32 season and are currently the defending champions.

LaLiga is contested by 20 teams in its current format. A total of 10 teams participated in the inaugural season (known as Primera Division at the time) in 1929. LaLiga was expanded to 12 teams in 1934, to 16 teams in 1950, and to 20 teams in 1987. For a brief period (1995-1997), the league consisted of 22 teams.

The record for the most LaLiga appearances ever is jointly held by former Bilbao, Barcelona, and Valencia keeper Andoni Zubizarreta, as well as former Real Betis, Malaga, and Valencia winger Joaquin. The duo made 622 appearances each.

Lionel Messi is LaLiga's leading goalscorer of all-time, scoring a whopping 474 goals in 520 games between 2004 and 2021. All those goals came in the famous Barcelona jersey.

No surprises here as LaLiga legend Lionel Messi holds the record of providing the most assists in the history of the league. The Argentine international assisted his teammates 193 times in 520 games and is some way ahead of second-placed Xavi's 117 assists.

Former English player Harry Lowe holds the record of being the oldest player to ever feature in LaLiga, achieving the feat at 48 years of age in March 1935 while playing for Real Sociedad.

Argentine midfielder Luka Romero is the youngest player to ever play in La Liga. Romero was aged 15 years and 219 days when he came on as a substitute for Mallorca against Real Madrid in 2020.

Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Johan Cruyff, Ferenc Puskas, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Iker Casillas, David Villa, David Beckham, Dani Alves, and Andres Iniesta are some of the most legendary footballers to have graced LaLiga over the years.

Jose Mourinho, Xavi, Zinedine Zidane, Ronald Koeman, Diego Simeone, Manuel Pellegrini, Carlo Ancelotti, Tata Martino, Frank Rijkaard, Luis Aragones, Pep Guardiola, Fabio Capello, and Vicente del Bosque are some of the most acclaimed managers to have managed in La Liga.

Barcelona's iconic Camp Nou stadium is expected to have a capacity of 105,000 upon completion of the renovation process.

Philippe Coutinho is LaLiga's most expensive signing of all-time, with Barcelona paying €145 million for his services to Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2017.

