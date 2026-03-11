Real Madrid are largely recognised as the biggest team in soccer.

With an immensely large fanbase and more Champions League titles than any other European team, Real Madrid are the pinnacle of the highest standards in sport.

Competing alongside another behemoth in Barcelona, as well as local neighbours Atletico, in LALIGA, fans around the world regularly tune in to see the famous Los Blancos. For fans in the USA, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know.

Upcoming Real Madrid TV schedule

Where to watch and live stream Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

For Real Madrid supporters in the United States, following the Merengues on their quest for more European silverware requires a combination of streaming and cable platforms. For English-language coverage, Paramount+ is the essential home for the competition, as it holds the exclusive rights to stream every single match of the tournament live and on-demand. Whether it is a crucial league phase fixture or a high-stakes knockout tie, every minute is available on the platform. Before you sign up, you can check out our in-depth Paramount+ review to see which subscription plan best suits your needs and to explore additional soccer content.

While most matches are streaming-exclusive, marquee Real Madrid fixtures are frequently selected for national broadcast on the CBS Sports Network. These televised games feature high-quality production and the fan-favorite studio team of Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher. To ensure you have access through your cable provider or a streaming service like Fubo or YouTube TV, our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel provides all the necessary details on listings and compatible platforms.

Where to watch and live stream Real Madrid with Spanish commentary

For those who prefer the flair of Spanish-language commentary, Real Madrid's European journey is primarily broadcast across the TelevisaUnivision family of networks, including TUDN, Univision, and UniMás. For digital-first fans, the streaming service ViX remains a primary hub for many fixtures. Additionally, starting with the 2025/26 season, a new partnership has made DAZN the exclusive Spanish-language streaming home for 38 select Champions League matches per year. You can stay on top of all the latest broadcast updates and find out where to catch the next match in our guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream.

Where to watch Real Madrid for free

ESPN Deportes is available on streaming services that offer free trials, which means new customers may be able to watch the next Real Madrid game for free.

Fubo offers a free seven day trial, while DirecTV offer one for five days.

Where to watch Real Madrid worldwide

Real Madrid coverage is available in the USA on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. For worldwide coverage, check out the table below. Information is for LALIGA only.

Country Broadcaster Canada TSN/RDS Mexico Sky Sports / Canal 5 India FanCode UK Premier Sports / Disney+ Spain GOL / Movistar / DAZN MENA beIN Sports

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest Real Madrid game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

Real Madrid tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Real Madrid tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Real Madrid kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Real Madrid kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.