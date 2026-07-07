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Neil Bennett

Where to watch Charlotte FC today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlotte FC

Find out everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC's next game on TV.

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Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United
Apple TV
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Red Bull New York vs Charlotte FC
Apple TV
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Charlotte FC vs Club Universidad Nacional
Apple TV

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Where can I watch Charlotte FC games?

The vast majority of Charlotte FC matches, including the regular season, playoffs, and Leagues Cup, are streamed exclusively on Apple TV.

Stream every MLS game from $12.99/moStream today!

What linear TV channels broadcast Charlotte FC games?

While Apple Tv is the primary home for the team, a select number of nationally televised matches are broadcast on traditional TV via FOX and FS1 (with FOX Deportes handling the Spanish simulcasts). If a game is on FOX/FS1, it is still simultaneously available to stream on Apple TV.

Are Charlotte FC games subject to local blackouts?

No. There are absolutely zero local or national blackouts for Charlotte FC games. You do not need to worry about being out-of-market or dealing with regional sports network restrictions.

What radio station broadcasts Charlotte FC games?

If you are in the Charlotte area, you can catch the English broadcast on WFNZ 92.7 FM and the Spanish broadcast on WOLS 106.1 FM. The club also maintains a large network of affiliate radio stations across North and South Carolina.

Where can I watch Charlotte FC in the U.S. Open Cup?

While regular season and Leagues Cup matches are on Apple TV, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup rights are separate. Depending on the round, those matches are usually broadcast on various other platforms like the Bleacher Report App, CBS Sports Golazo Network, or Paramount+.

Stream the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Paramount+Get Paramount+

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