Where to watch and live stream Canadian Premier League soccer March 2026

The Premier League was launched in 2019 and has since become the heartbeat of soccer across Canada. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the latest Canadian Premier League games here in the United States.

Upcoming Canada Premier League TV schedule

Canada Premier League soccer streaming providers March 2026

Where to watch Canada Premier League for free

FOX Sports share streaming rights with Amazon Prime Video for the Canadian Premier League here in the United States.

Amazon often offer 30 day free trials of their Prime Video service, while FOX Sports is available on streaming platforms that offer new customers five day free trials, such as Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch Canada Premier League worldwide

Check our worldwide broadcasts of Canadian Premier League games in the table below.

For a specific upcoming Canada Premier League game, always make sure to check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada TSN, Fubo

If you are outside of the USA and you would like to watch the next Canadian Premier League soccer game live on your preferred streaming service, you can bypass regional restrictions with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

