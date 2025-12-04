Where to watch Bolivia today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Bolivia may not be a frequent name in World Cup history, but their journey is one of resilience and ambition. With three World Cup appearances to date - 1930, 1950, and 1994 - their most recent qualification came in 1994, where they managed to score only one goal.

After decades of striving, Bolivia has secured a spot in the intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, finishing seventh in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. A pivotal 1–0 victory over Brazil in September 2025, with Miguel Terceros scoring the decisive goal, clinched their playoff berth.

In this article, GOAL provides you with all the essential information regarding Bolivia's upcoming matches and how you can watch them live in the USA.

Live broadcast of Bolivia matches

Where to watch Bolivia soccer for free

If you are sitting in the USA and want to watch the Bolivian national soccer team in action, you can find them on Fanatiz, ESPN, ESPN+, and Fox Sports or Fox Sports 1. However, GOAL recommends Fubo to its users due to its hassle-free nature and compatibility.

Where to watch Bolivia soccer worldwide

Fans across the world can stream Bolivia's matches in various regions through various broadcasters. GOAL has compiled a list for your perusal.

Country / Region Broadcaster Bolivia Red Uno, Unitel, Tigo Sports Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, CazeTV Argentina TVP, Telefe, TyC Sports Chile Chilevision, Canal 13 Peru America Television Paraguay TyC Sports, Trece, Unicanal Canada Bell Media, TSN UK BBC, ITV USA Fox, Telemundo, Fubo

Where to watch Bolivia soccer in Spanish

In case you want to watch Bolivia's international fixtures in Spanish in the USA, you can find them on Fanatiz USA (pay-per-view for CONMEBOL qualifiers), Univision and TUDN (CONMEBOL tournaments and qualifiers), and Fox Deportes (major matches). If you face any geographical restrictions, you can use ExpressVPN - considered one of the best VPN services in 2025.

