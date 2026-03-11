Live broadcast of Bodø/Glimt matches

Where to watch and live stream Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League

Under the current broadcast rights agreement, which runs through 2030, Paramount+ is the essential English-language home for every match of the competition. Whether the club is navigating the early league phase or pushing into the high-stakes knockout rounds, every single minute of action is available live and on-demand. Before you sign up for the season, you can read our Paramount+ review to see which subscription plan works best for your viewing habits.

While most matches are streaming-exclusives, select high-profile fixtures involving the tournament’s dark horses are occasionally featured on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). These broadcasts often include the popular "Golazo Show" whip-around coverage, which is perfect for keeping an eye on all simultaneous goals. To ensure your provider includes this channel, check out our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS Sports Network channel. For a broader look at the full tournament schedule and alternative streaming options, our master guide on how to watch and live stream Champions League soccer is a great resource.

For those who prefer Spanish-language commentary, the viewing landscape has evolved for the 2025-26 season. While TelevisaUnivision remains a core partner through TUDN, UniMás, and the ViX streaming service, a new partnership with DAZN now provides Spanish-language coverage for 38 select matches per season. You can stay updated on which specific platforms will host the next match by consulting our guide on how to watch the TUDN live stream. Between these digital and linear options, American supporters have comprehensive access to every tactical masterclass from the Aspmyra Stadion.

Where to watch Bodø/Glimt worldwide

Fans in the USA can enjoy Bodoe/Glimt's Eliteserien matches on Viaplay and ESPN+ in the USA. However, their Champions League matches will be available on Paramount+.

For those who do not reside in the USA, GOAL has compiled a list of regions and broadcasters for your perusal. Please find it below:

Country / Region Broadcaster Norway TV 2 Play, NRK Denmark TV2 Play, Viaplay Finland Ruutu+, YLE UK TNT Sports (Champions League), Viaplay (Eliteserien) Canada DAZN Canada (both Champions League and Eliteserien via Fubo)

If you encounter any geographical constraints, feel free to use ExpressVPN, a VPN service that GOAL highly recommends to its users.

Where to watch Bodoe/Glimt with Spanish commentary

Only select Champions League matches comprising Bodoe/Glimt will be available through Televisa Univision's TUDN and ViX, accessing which you will be able to watch those games in Spanish.