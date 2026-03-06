For years, the AFC Champions League was a hidden gem of high-octane football. Now, thanks to a massive influx of world-class talent and a high-stakes rebranding to the AFC Champions League Elite, it has become must-watch television.

From the technical mastery of the J-League to the star-studded squads of the Saudi Pro League, the competition is fiercer than ever. If you are looking to catch Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, or Vissel Kobe in action this week, you'll need to know which streaming service holds the rights. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Upcoming AFC Champions League Elite schedule

How to watch and live stream AFC Champions League Elite

While marquee matchups may occasionally air on linear TV via CBS Sports Network or CBS Sports Golazo, the only way to guarantee access to every fixture is through the app. Paramount+ currently offers plans starting at $7.99 per month for the Essential tier.

Subscription prices: How much does it cost to watch?

To watch the AFC Champions League Elite in the US, you will need a subscription to Paramount+.

Paramount+ Essential: Costs $8.99 (or $89.99 per year) . This plan. includes all live sports, including the AFC Champions League, but does not include a live feed of your local CBS station for non-sporting events.

Costs (or . This plan. includes all live sports, including the AFC Champions League, but does not include a live feed of your local CBS station for non-sporting events. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME: Costs $13.99 per month (or $139.99 per year). This premium tier added the full SHOWTIME library, your local CBS station, and ad-free viewing for on-demand content.

For a deeper dive into the pros and cons of the service, read our full Paramount+ review.

Free trial guide: How to watch for free

Recently Paramount+ has significantly tightened its access, phasing out the standard 7-day free trial for direct sign-ups. However, savvy viewers can still find ways to test the service without paying upfront.

The Walmart Method: Currently, the most reliable way to get a free trial is through Walmart+. A Walmart+ membership includes a Paramount+ Essential subscription at no extra cost. By signing up for the 30-day free trial of Walmart+, you can effectively gain 30 days of free access to AFC Champions League matches. You can cancel the trial before the month ends to avoid being charged.

Sports Betting & Credit Card Perks: Occasionally, sportsbooks (like BetMGM or FanDuel) or premium credit cards (like Amex Platinum) offer limited-time streaming credits or prolonged trials. It is always worth checking your rewards portals before subscribing directly.

Where to watch worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

How to watch AFC Champions League from anywhere using a VPN

If you are traveling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from a different region, you may run into geo-restrictions. For example, A US subscriber to Paramount+ might find their access blocked while vacationing in Europe.

The easiest workaround is to use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN allow you to mask your location and route your internet traffic through a server in a different country, making it appear as if you are browsing from back home.

Here is a step-by-step guide to setting it up:

Choose a reliable VPN: We recommend looking for one with high speeds and a large server network to ensure buffer-free streaming. You can find our top recommendations in our guide to the best VPNs for streaming live sports. Install the software: Download the VPN app on your preferred device (phone, laptop, tablet, or Smart TV). Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in the country where your streaming subscription is based (e.g. connect to a US server to watch Paramount+). Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's app or website and watch the match as if you were on your couch at home

Note: Always ensure you are complying with the terms and conditions of your streaming provider when using a VPN.