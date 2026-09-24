UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Rheinpark Stadion

Today's game between Liechtenstein and Lithuania will kick off at Sep 24, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Liechtenstein vs Lithuania is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below, with coverage available on Fubo and ViX.

Liechtenstein host Lithuania at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz in a UEFA Nations League D group stage fixture, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in Group 2.

Liechtenstein are managed by Konrad Funfstuck and arrive at this match having endured a difficult run of results in recent friendlies. Their preparations have not inspired confidence, and they will need a sharp performance to trouble a Lithuanian side with genuine ambitions in this group.

Lithuania, under the guidance of Edgaras Jankauskas, have shown more resilience in their recent outings. The away side will be targeting a positive result on the road as they look to climb the group standings.

Both nations occupy the lower half of Group 2, making this a fixture with direct implications for where each side finishes in the table.

Read on for full details on how to watch Liechtenstein vs Lithuania live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Liechtenstein vs Lithuania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liechtenstein head coach Konrad Funfstuck has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, with the probable lineup still to be confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lithuania manager Edgaras Jankauskas is similarly without confirmed squad details at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be confirmed nearer to the match.

Form

Liechtenstein arrive at this fixture in poor form, having lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Cyprus, and they also lost 2-0 to Andorra in that same June window. Across those five games, Liechtenstein scored just three goals while conceding fourteen, with their only win coming against Tanzania. That defensive record underlines the scale of the challenge Funfstuck faces in tightening his side.

Lithuania have a mixed picture of their own, winning two and losing three of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Estonia, though they did claim a win over Latvia before that. A heavy 4-0 loss to the Netherlands in World Cup qualification last November remains the low point of that run, but Jankauskas's side have shown they can pick up points at this level.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2013, when Lithuania won 2-0 at home in World Cup qualification. Across the four fixtures on record, Lithuania have the stronger overall record, winning three times, with one draw and no wins for Liechtenstein. Liechtenstein did hold Lithuania to a 2-0 home win in June 2011, but Lithuania have generally had the upper hand in this matchup.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Azerbaijan AZE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Liechtenstein LIE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Lithuania LTU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff

In UEFA Nations League D Group 2, Liechtenstein currently sit second in the table, with Lithuania one place below them in third. The gap between the sides makes this a direct contest for positioning in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liechtenstein vs Lithuania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: