BayArena
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum are headed in opposite directions on the Bundesliga standings table when they face off at BayArena on Friday.

While the hosts can move within three points of current leaders Bayern Munich after last picking up a 4-3 win at Stuttgart, Die Blauen continue their struggle to stay afloat in the German top flight following a 1-3 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Friday, March 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum Probable lineups

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

1
L. Hradecky
23
N. Mukiele
3
P. Hincapie
4
J. Tah
20
A. Grimaldo
8
R. Andrich
21
A. Adli
30
J. Frimpong
24
A. Garcia
34
G. Xhaka
14
P. Schick
1
T. Horn
20
I. Ordets
13
J. Medic
14
T. Oermann
19
M. Bero
15
F. Passlack
32
M. Wittek
17
T. Krauss
6
I. Sissoko
11
G. Masouras
33
P. Hofmann

3-5-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • X. Alonso

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Hecking

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Nathan Tella, Florian Wirtz, Mario Hermoso, Edmond Tapsola, Martin Terrier and Jeanuel Belocian due to injury issues.

After being involved in two goals in the Stuttgart win, Jeremie Frimpong is expected once again to start in support of Patrik Schick in attack.

Bochum team news

Bochum manager Dieter Hecking led his side to a 4-2 club friendly win against 2. Bundesliga outfit Prussia Munster and could revert to a familiar lineup with Philipp Hofmann and Georgios Masouras partnered up front.

Hecking seemingly has a full-strength squad at his disposal and will look to field a strong XI in hopes of returning to winning ways on Friday.

Form

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BOC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

B04

Last 5 matches

BOC

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

12

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

