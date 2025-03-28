How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum are headed in opposite directions on the Bundesliga standings table when they face off at BayArena on Friday.

While the hosts can move within three points of current leaders Bayern Munich after last picking up a 4-3 win at Stuttgart, Die Blauen continue their struggle to stay afloat in the German top flight following a 1-3 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum kick-off time

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bochum will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Friday, March 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Nathan Tella, Florian Wirtz, Mario Hermoso, Edmond Tapsola, Martin Terrier and Jeanuel Belocian due to injury issues.

After being involved in two goals in the Stuttgart win, Jeremie Frimpong is expected once again to start in support of Patrik Schick in attack.

Bochum team news

Bochum manager Dieter Hecking led his side to a 4-2 club friendly win against 2. Bundesliga outfit Prussia Munster and could revert to a familiar lineup with Philipp Hofmann and Georgios Masouras partnered up front.

Hecking seemingly has a full-strength squad at his disposal and will look to field a strong XI in hopes of returning to winning ways on Friday.

