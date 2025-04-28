How to watch today's Leeds United vs Bristol City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and Bristol City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds will take on Bristol City in the penultimate round of the Championship season at Elland Road on Monday.

Leeds are three points behind the leaders with a game in hand - a win here will take them back to the top of the table. Bristol are right in the mix for a spot in the playoffs with two rounds to go.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Leeds vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Leeds vs Bristol City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Elland Road

The match will be played at Elland Road on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Leeds remain without Joe Rothwell and Pascal Struijk, who are sidelined with calf and foot injuries, respectively.

After giving 16-year-old Harry Gray his debut, Daniel Farke is expected to include the young striker on the bench once again.

Bristol City team news

Bristol City have a few selection issues of their own, with left-back Cameron Pring ruled out for the final two matches due to a hamstring injury, while midfielder Joe Williams is a doubt with a quad problem.

