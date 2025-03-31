+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logo
watch on paramount+Stream from anywhere in the world
GOAL

How to watch today's Lazio vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ALazio vs TorinoLazioTorino

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Torino in the Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

Lazio are seventh in the league standings, a point behind Roma. They are winless in their last three games and suffered a heavy 0-5 loss against Bologna in their most recent outing.

Torino are unbeaten in their last four games and will be confident of pulling off an upset here. They are currently 11th in the standings and are desperately in need of more points to climb up the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lazio vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Lazio vs Torino kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio vs Torino Probable lineups

LazioHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestTOR
94
I. Provedel
34
M. Gila
23
E. Hysaj
13
A. Romagnoli
77
A. Marusic
8
M. Guendouzi
10
M. Zaccagni
6
N. Rovella
19
B. Dia
18
G. Isaksen
14
T. Noslin
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
13
G. Maripan
4
S. Walukiewicz
23
S. Coco
34
C. Biraghi
22
C. Casadei
28
S. Ricci
11
E. Elmas
10
N. Vlasic
20
V. Lazaro
18
C. Adams

4-2-3-1

TORAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Baroni

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Vanoli

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lazio team news

Lazio will remain without striker Taty Castellanos, who is expected to be sidelined for at least another two weeks.

Center-back Patric has undergone surgery following a prolonged struggle with an ankle issue, while first-choice left-back Nuno Tavares is doubtful due to a muscular problem.

Midfielder Matías Vecino is suspended. However, captain Mattia Zaccagni has recovered from injury and is available for selection.

Torino team news

Torino are still missing Alieu Njie, along with long-term absentees Perr Schuurs and Duván Zapata.

On a positive note, Valentino Lazaro and Sebastian Walukiewicz have returned to the squad after sitting out the recent victory over Empoli.

Form

LAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

TOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAZ

Last 5 matches

TOR

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement