How to watch today's Lazio vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lazio and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will take on Torino in the Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

Lazio are seventh in the league standings, a point behind Roma. They are winless in their last three games and suffered a heavy 0-5 loss against Bologna in their most recent outing.

Torino are unbeaten in their last four games and will be confident of pulling off an upset here. They are currently 11th in the standings and are desperately in need of more points to climb up the table.

How to watch Lazio vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Lazio vs Torino kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Lazio team news

Lazio will remain without striker Taty Castellanos, who is expected to be sidelined for at least another two weeks.

Center-back Patric has undergone surgery following a prolonged struggle with an ankle issue, while first-choice left-back Nuno Tavares is doubtful due to a muscular problem.

Midfielder Matías Vecino is suspended. However, captain Mattia Zaccagni has recovered from injury and is available for selection.

Torino team news

Torino are still missing Alieu Njie, along with long-term absentees Perr Schuurs and Duván Zapata.

On a positive note, Valentino Lazaro and Sebastian Walukiewicz have returned to the squad after sitting out the recent victory over Empoli.

