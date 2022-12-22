WATCH: Lauren James scores rapid-fire brace against PSG in UWCL

Lauren James scored two goals in quick succession as Chelsea stormed into a 3-0 lead against Paris Saint-Germain in the UWCL on Thursday.

James scored first from close range

Unselfish Kirby set her up for second

Chelsea in control at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? For her first, James capitalised on a careless ball from PSG centre-back Amanda Ilestedt, intercepting to find Fran Kirby whose pass threaded through Sam Kerr. The Australian put it on a plate for James to finish from close range, and she only had to wait seven minutes for her second. Guro Reiten threaded a pin-point pass through to Kirby, whose vision to pass instead of shoot left James with the simple task of finishing the move and make it 3-0 on the night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's dominant lead over their French counterparts means they solidify their control over Group A. The Blues are unbeaten in the UWCL and sit top of the group with 16 points, with PSG just behind on 10.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Before the draw is made for the knockout stages of the European competition, Chelsea's first game in the new year sees a crunch match against Arsenal on January 15, as the two battle it out for top spot of the WSL.