LaLiga
Estadio de Gran Canaria
Watch live on ESPN+Ver con comentarios en Español
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaLas Palmas vs Atletico MadridLas PalmasAtletico Madrid

How to watch La Liga match between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will look to extend their winning streak in La Liga to three matches when they visit relegation-threatened Las Palmas on Sunday.

Las Palmas showed signs of revival under Diego Martinez, who took over during the October international break. However, their momentum fizzled out as they went more than three months without a win after the turn of the year.

Atletico, meanwhile, had to rally from behind against last-placed Real Valladolid last weekend but came away with a 4-2 victory at the Metropolitano. Julian Alvarez converted two penalties, while Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth added goals to complete the comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio de Gran Canaria

La Liga match between Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid will be played at Gran Canaria Stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Saturday, April 192025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

13
D. Horkas
3
M. Marmol
4
A. Suarez
15
S. McKenna
18
Viti
21
S. Bajcetic
5
J. Munoz
29
D. Essugo
37
F. Silva
10
A. Moleiro
16
O. McBurnie
13
J. Oblak
21
J. Galan
14
M. Llorente
15
C. Lenglet
24
R. Le Normand
4
C. Gallagher
6
Koke
8
P. Barrios
22
G. Simeone
19
J. Alvarez
9
A. Soerloth

4-4-2

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Martinez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Simeone

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Las Palmas team news

The hosts remain without long-term absentee Kirian Rodriguez, who is sidelined after a cancer relapse, while Benito Ramirez and Jasper Cillessen are still nursing injuries. Diego Martinez may stick with the same lineup that drew against Getafe, with Sandro, Oli McBurnie, and Fabio Silva expected to start again. A likely tweak could come at right-back, where Marvin Park is tipped to replace Viti Rozada.

Atletico Madrid team news

For Atletico, Angel Correa continues to serve a suspension, and Samuel Lino and Rodrigo De Paul are unavailable through injury. No new setbacks were reported after the Valladolid match, so Diego Simeone may stick with a similar XI. While Alexander Sorloth is pushing for a starting spot, Antoine Griezmann is expected to retain his role up front. Koke is set to benefit from De Paul's absence in midfield.

Form

LAS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

LAS

Last 5 matches

ATM

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

16
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

