How to watch La Vuelta Femenina Stage 6: Everything you need to stream the 2025 Spanish Cycling Grand Tour

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina Stage 6 Spanish Cycling Grand Tour live on TV, with & without cable.

Mark your calendars—La Vuelta Femenina 2025 rolls out from Sunday, May 4 to Saturday, May 10, launching this year's women's Grand Tour calendar in style. The peloton heads to Spain, and whether you're tuning in via live stream or catching the action on TV, fans worldwide won't want to miss a minute.

With the Spring Classics now behind us, the spotlight shifts to stage racing—and there's no better way to kick things off than with this thrilling seven-day showdown. This year's route stretches from Barcelona to Cotobello, blending punchy mid-mountain stages with grueling climbs that will sort the true contenders from the rest.

Things get underway in Barcelona, where a team time trial sets the tone. From there, riders face a trio of flat stages and three mountainous battles, traversing a scenic east-to-west line through northern Spain.

The start list is stacked: defending champion Demi Vollering headlines the field, joined by Juliette Labous (FDJ-Suez), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike), Marlen Reusser (Movistar), Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly), and home favorite Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco).

GOAL has everything you need to know to watch the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina and live stream from anywhere in the United States.

La Vuelta Femenina 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates May 4-10 Start Becerril de Campos Finish Queralt Stages Seven 2024 winner Demi Vollering (Netherlands)

La Vuelta Femenina Stage 6: Route, venue and key information

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday, May 9, 2025 Venue: Barcelona

Barcelona Estimated start and finish times: 7:45 am ET to 11:15 am PT

7:45 am ET to 11:15 am PT Length: 126.7km, 78.72 miles

Stage 6 offers a brief breather from the relentless climbs, serving up a 126km ride that rolls out from Becerril de Campos and winds its way to Baltanás, where a bumpy finale awaits. It's a chance for the peloton to catch their breath before the mountain showdown that looms on the horizon.

How to watch 2025 La Vuelta Femenina

📺 TV channel: NBC

NBC 📲 Live streaming: Peacock, FloBikes

The 2025 La Vuelta Femenina will be aired live in the USA by NBC and its streaming service Peacock.

NBC Sports and Peacock extended their partnership with Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) in 2024, securing exclusive U.S. broadcast rights for the Tour de France through 2029. The deal ensures live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

ASO's U.S. broadcast lineup also includes major stage races like the Tour de France Femmes, Vuelta a España, La Vuelta Femenina, Paris-Nice, and Critérium du Dauphiné. Fans of one-day classics can also tune in for Paris-Roubaix, Paris-Roubaix Femmes, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and Paris-Tours.

La Vuelta Femenina stages 2025

Stage Date Route Stage 6 Friday, May 9 Becerril de Campos - Queralt (126.7km, 78.72 miles) Stage 7 Saturday, May 10 La Robla - Cotobello (152.6km, 94.82 miles)

La Vuelta Femenina 2025 weather forecast

La Vuelta Femenina sweeps across Spain each May, typically bringing riders crisp spring air and pleasant conditions. But as the peloton climbs into the highlands, the weather can flip the script, cooler temps and unexpected rain showers may turn the mountains into a real test of grit and adaptability.