UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Astana Arena

Today's game between Kazakhstan and Moldova will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Kazakhstan vs Moldova are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Kazakhstan host Moldova at Astana Arena in a UEFA Nations League C Group 3 fixture, with both sides in need of points as the group takes shape.

John van't Schip's Kazakhstan side come into this match on the back of back-to-back Nations League results that have left them in a difficult position. A draw with the Faroe Islands was followed by a 2-1 defeat to Slovakia, and they now find themselves third in the group standings.

Moldova, coached by Lilian Popescu, arrive having endured a similarly difficult Nations League campaign. A 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands in their most recent outing followed a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia, leaving them fourth in the group and without a win in the competition.

Ion Nicolaescu remains Moldova's focal point in attack, and while results have been hard to come by, the side has shown the kind of resilience that has defined their recent campaigns.

Both teams are fighting to avoid the bottom of the group, which gives this fixture a sharp edge. A win for either side would significantly alter the picture in Group 3.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova live.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan are managed by John van't Schip, though no confirmed lineup or injury and suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Moldova head into the match under coach Lilian Popescu, with no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Kazakhstan come into this match with one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five games, scoring five goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Slovakia in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with the Faroe Islands in their previous group fixture. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Armenia and a 1-0 win over Comoros. Kazakhstan have not kept a clean sheet in their last four matches.

Moldova have recorded one win across their last five outings, with two draws and two defeats making up the rest. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands in the Nations League, following a 2-0 defeat to Slovakia. They also drew 1-1 with Armenia and 2-2 with Bulgaria in friendlies, with their only defeat outside of Nations League competition coming against Cyprus, who beat them 3-2.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a UEFA Nations League C fixture in March 2022, when Kazakhstan hosted Moldova and the match ended 0-1 in Moldova's favour. Days earlier in the same competition, Moldova hosted Kazakhstan and lost 1-2. Across the five recorded head-to-head meetings, Kazakhstan have won two, Moldova two, and one match ended in a draw, with Kazakhstan scoring seven goals and Moldova six across those fixtures.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6 W W 2 Faroe Islands FRO 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 D D 3 Kazakhstan KAZ 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1 L D 4 Moldova MDA 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Kazakhstan sit third in Group 3 of UEFA Nations League C, with Moldova in fourth. Both sides are below Slovakia and the Faroe Islands, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between the two teams at the foot of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Kazakhstan vs Moldova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: