Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Allianz Stadium

Today's game between Juventus and NEC Nijmegen will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen are listed below. Subscribers can stream the match live via the respective platforms.

Juventus host NEC Nijmegen at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in the Europa League, with Luciano Spalletti's side looking to regroup after a damaging Serie A defeat.

The Bianconeri head into this fixture having lost 3-2 at Sassuolo on Sunday, a result that stung badly. Juventus twice fought back from behind only to be undone by a last-minute strike from their own loan player, Vasilije Adzic, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was vocal in demanding greater defensive accountability from his teammates afterward.

Spalletti is working with a stretched squad. Manuel Locatelli is facing close to five months out following knee surgery, and Khephren Thuram is also sidelined, pushing Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz into the engine room by necessity. Senegalese midfielder Pape Sarr is understood to be closing in on a return after working separately from the group.

NEC Nijmegen arrive in Turin in poor form. Dick Schreuder's side have lost three of their last five matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Cambuur in the Eredivisie just days ago. They were also beaten 3-0 by Bodoe/Glimt in Champions League qualification earlier in the campaign, suggesting European nights have not been kind to them.

Both clubs enter this Europa League fixture level on standings, making the result significant for the early shape of the group. Juventus will expect to impose themselves at home, though the mood around the club is one of frustration rather than confidence after the weekend's collapse.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen live.

How to watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luciano Spalletti faces a significant midfield injury crisis heading into this fixture. Manuel Locatelli is out following knee surgery, while Khephren Thuram is also unavailable, leaving Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz as the first-choice options in the center of the park. Pape Sarr has been working his way back from a problem carried over from Tottenham and may be approaching a return, with further updates expected closer to kick-off.

For NEC Nijmegen, Dick Schreuder's squad details are not yet confirmed, and team news will be updated as information becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Juventus have won three and lost one of their last five competitive matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat at Sassuolo in Serie A, a result that ended a run of back-to-back positive results. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with AC Milan and recorded wins over Parma (2-0) and Frosinone (1-0). Across the five matches, Juventus have not conceded more than one goal in any of their three league wins.

NEC Nijmegen have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-0 defeat to Cambuur in the Eredivisie, and they also lost 3-0 to Bodoe/Glimt in Champions League qualification. Their only win in the run came away at PEC Zwolle, where they won 3-1. Nijmegen have conceded freely across this stretch, shipping goals in four of their five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Juventus and NEC Nijmegen.

Standings

Both Juventus and NEC Nijmegen are currently level on standings in the Europa League, with each club sitting in first position in their respective group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: