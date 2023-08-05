Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to live stream and watch the fight

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the Problem Child’s next bout

Jake Paul is set to face Nate Diaz in his latest professional fight, with the event set to take place at 8pm EST on Sunday, August 6, 2023, live from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, United States.

The social media personality-turned-boxer suffered a first pro career defeat against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia in February, but is looking to immediately bounce back against the former winner of The Ultimate Fighter 5, who makes his ring debut.

With a 6-1 record, including four knockouts, the Problem Child will have firm hopes he can get back to victorious ways against Diaz, ahead of a potential rematch with Fury or even a clash against old rival KSI, who defeated his brother Logan in 2019.

The main attraction on the undercard will see Amanda Serrano face off with Heather Hardy, in a unification bout set to bring together the former’s slew of featherweight titles on the line against the former WBO world champion.

Elsewhere on the bill, Alan Sanchez will square off with Angel Beltran over eight rounds, while Chris Avila will take on Jeremy Stephens in a welterweight encounter. But just how can you watch Jake Paul against Nate Diaz and their undercard too? Allow GOAL to give you all the details.

Getty Images

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz - TV channel

In the United States, the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight will be available as a PVV (pay-per-view) purchase through ESPN+ for £59.99.

The fight, billed as Ready 4 War, marks a move for Paul after his previous fight with Fury was offered by ESPN+. It will be his sixth PPV fight overall.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Card - Main Card

Weight Class Main Card Cruiserweight Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Featherweight Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy Welterweight Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Welterweight Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens Super Middleweight Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry TBA Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Fight Card - Preliminary Card

Weight Class Preliminary Card Super Welterweight Kevin Newman II vs. Kilo Madera Welterweight Jose Aguayo vs Noel Cavazos Super Lightweight Luciano Ramos vs. CJ Hamilton

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz FAQs

Getty Images

What are Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s professional boxing records?

Jake Paul will arrive in Dallas with a 6-1 professional record, having suffered his first career loss against Tommy Fury via a split decision in Diriyah. Before that, the Problem Child had recorded half-a-dozen victories since his debut against AnEsonGib in 2020.

Diaz makes his professional boxing debut in Texas but is no stranger to contact sports, having forged a formidable reputation across the MMA community. Across a 34-match professional career, he recorded 21 wins and 13 losses, claiming a lightweight crown at The Ultimate Fighter 5 in just his eighth bout.

When did Jake Paul and Nate Diaz last fight?

Paul last entered the ring in his clash with Fury, which came atop the bill in Saudi Arabia in February 2023. Before that, he had last fought in October 2022 against Anderson Silva.

After back-to-back losses in 2019 and 2021 against Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards effectively signaled the end of his career, Diaz signed off with a victorious comeback bout against Tony Ferguson in September 2022, with a fourth-round submission.

Is there a title on the line at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

With Paul yet to challenge for a title and Diaz only making his boxing debut, there are no belts on the line for the pair. However, Amanda Serrano’s fight with Heather Hardy on the undercard will see the latter defend her IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC, and WBO world titles.

Who will Jake Paul fight next after Nate Diaz?

Right now, there is no scheduled opponent for Paul beyond his fight with Diaz, with any likely future bout set to be dependent on the result of this upcoming clash.

However, fights with KSI and former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. have been floated before, while a rematch with Fury is likely to be a priority for the Problem Child too.