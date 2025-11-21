How to watch today's Italy vs Burkina Faso U17 World Cup quarter-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Italy U17 will face Burkina Faso U17 on Friday in the quarterfinals of theFIFA U-17 World Cup at Aspire Academy Pitch 5 in Doha, Qatar.

Italy enters this stage as one of the tournament’s strongest contenders, having scored multiple goals and maintained solid defense through the group and knockout stages. Burkina Faso has impressed with their physicality and tactical discipline, advancing from tough opposition in the earlier rounds.

Italy U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 kick-off time

The match will be played at Aspire Academy on Friday, with kick-off at 9.30am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

Italy’s squad boasts key performers such as midfielder Samuele Inácio, who has already scored 4 goals.

The team is well-organized both offensively and defensively, with the team emphasizing a balanced style of play. There are no reported injuries or suspensions affecting the core lineup, allowing Italy to field their strongest eleven.

Burkina Faso U17 team news

Burkina Faso has shown resilience and teamwork, with effective contributions from midfielder Zongo and forward Ouattara. The team operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation focusing on strong midfield control and fast counter-attacks.

No major injury or suspension issues have been reported, and the team is motivated to create an upset against the European heavyweights.

