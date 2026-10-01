UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Nagyerdei Stadion

Today's game between Israel and Kosovo will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Israel vs Kosovo in the USA are listed below.

Israel and Kosovo meet at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with both sides arriving off the back of contrasting opening results and plenty to play for as the group takes shape.

Israel, coached by Ran Ben Shimon, are looking to recover after a difficult start to the campaign. A 3-1 defeat to Austria was compounded by a 3-0 loss to Ireland, leaving the Blue and White at the foot of the group and in need of a response on home soil.

The Austria defeat carried its own drama. Forward Sayed Abu Farkhi was sent off after scoring an equaliser, having received a second yellow card for using the corner flag as a simulated weapon in his celebration. Israel were reduced to ten men and conceded twice late on.

Kosovo arrive in stronger shape. Franco Foda's side beat Ireland 1-0 in their opening fixture before losing 3-1 to Austria, and they sit second in the group going into this match. A positive result in Debrecen would keep them firmly in contention at the top of the table.

With Israel bottom and Kosovo second, the gap between these two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with genuine implications for both. Israel need points to stay in the group race; Kosovo need points to keep pace with Austria above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Israel vs Kosovo live, including TV channel and live stream information for viewers in the USA.

How to watch Israel vs Kosovo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Israel manager Ran Ben Shimon is expected to name a side featuring Daniel Peretz in goal, with a back line of Idan Nachmias, Raz Shlomo, Roy Revivo, and Eliazer Dasa. The midfield and attack are projected to include Manor Solomon, Dor Peretz, Anan Khalaili, Eliel Peretz, Sayed Abu Farkhi, and Oscar Gloukh. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Kosovo coach Franco Foda is expected to line up with Arijanet Muric between the posts and a defence of Ilir Krasniqi, Ron Raci, Lumbardh Dellova, and Mergim Vojvoda. The projected midfield and attacking unit includes Leon Avdullahu, Dion Gallapeni, Veldin Hodza, Edon Zhegrova, Ermal Krasniqi, and Vedat Muriqi. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the away side at this stage.

Form

Israel head into this fixture with one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding ten. Their two most recent results were defeats — a 3-0 loss to Ireland and a 3-1 defeat to Austria, both in Nations League B. Prior to the current campaign, they beat Albania 1-0 in a friendly and drew 2-2 with Georgia, with their last win of note coming against Moldova, 4-1, in World Cup qualification.

Kosovo have won two and lost three of their last five, with no draws in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Austria in Nations League B, though they opened the campaign with a 1-0 win over Ireland. Earlier results include a 3-0 friendly win over Andorra, a 2-1 loss to Czechia, and a 1-0 defeat to Turkiye in World Cup qualification. Kosovo scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in recorded fixtures, both during European Championship qualification. The most recent meeting, played in November 2023, ended 1-0 to Kosovo. The earlier encounter in March 2023 finished 1-1, with Israel as the home side. Kosovo hold a narrow edge in the series, with one win to their name against one draw.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Austria AUT 2 2 0 0 6 2 +4 6 W W 2 Kosovo KOS 2 1 0 1 2 3 -1 3 L W 3 Ireland IRL 2 1 0 1 3 1 +2 3 W L 4 Israel ISR 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 3, Kosovo sit second while Israel are fourth — meaning the away side arrive as the higher-placed team, and a Kosovo win would keep them in close contact with group leaders Austria.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Israel vs Kosovo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: