How to watch today's Ireland vs Finland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Ireland and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland will take on Finland in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams must improve their form as they have struggled for wins in the group stage. Ireland are third, behind Greece and England, with just one win from four games. Finland's form has been worse, as they have lost all their four games so far.

How to watch Ireland vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Ireland vs Finland kick-off time

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.45 pm ET Venue: Aviva Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

The Republic of Ireland will miss captain Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, and Adam Idah, all ruled out due to injuries.

Robbie Brady and Chiedozie Ogbene are also sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Republic of Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; O'Shea, Collins, Scales, Manning; Cullen, Knight; Johnston, Szmodics; Parrott, Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary Defenders: O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, Ebosele, McGuinness Midfielders: Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Azaz, Taylor Forwards: Parrott, Ferguson, Johnston, Szmodics, McAteer

Finland team news

For Finland, Fredrik Jensen, Adam Stahl, Tomas Galvez, Leo Vaisanen, Leo Walta, and Topi Keskinen are absent from the squad, despite being part of last month’s senior lineup.

Having lost all four of their games in the group so far, they will be desperate to claim at least a point.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Pelota, Kamara; Antman, Pohjanpalo, Lod.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen Defenders: Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen Midfielders: Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen Forwards: Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/10/24 Finland 1 - 2 Republic of Ireland Nations League 14/10/20 Finland 1 - 0 Republic of Ireland Nations League 06/09/20 Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 Finland Nations League 21/08/02 Finland 0 - 3 Republic of Ireland Friendly 15/11/00 Republic of Ireland 3 - 0 Finland Friendly

