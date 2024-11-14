+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
UEFA Nations League B
Aviva Stadium
How to watch today's Ireland vs Finland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Ireland and Finland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ireland will take on Finland in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams must improve their form as they have struggled for wins in the group stage. Ireland are third, behind Greece and England, with just one win from four games. Finland's form has been worse, as they have lost all their four games so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ireland vs Finland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ireland vs Finland kick-off time

Date:November 14, 2024
Kick-off time:2.45 pm ET
Venue:Aviva Stadium

The match will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland team news

The Republic of Ireland will miss captain Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, and Adam Idah, all ruled out due to injuries.

Robbie Brady and Chiedozie Ogbene are also sidelined and unavailable for selection.

Republic of Ireland possible XI: Kelleher; O'Shea, Collins, Scales, Manning; Cullen, Knight; Johnston, Szmodics; Parrott, Ferguson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Travers, O'Leary
Defenders:O'Shea, Collins, Omobamidele, Scales, Ebosele, McGuinness
Midfielders:Cullen, Knight, Molumby, McGrath, Azaz, Taylor
Forwards:Parrott, Ferguson, Johnston, Szmodics, McAteer

Finland team news

For Finland, Fredrik Jensen, Adam Stahl, Tomas Galvez, Leo Vaisanen, Leo Walta, and Topi Keskinen are absent from the squad, despite being part of last month’s senior lineup.

Having lost all four of their games in the group so far, they will be desperate to claim at least a point.

Finland possible XI: Hradecky; Alho, Hoskonen, Ivanov, Uronen; Schuller, Pelota, Kamara; Antman, Pohjanpalo, Lod.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hradecky, Sinisalo, Joronen
Defenders:Ivanov, Hoskonen, Stahl, Tenho, Galvez, Alho, Uronen, Niskanen, Pikkarainen
Midfielders:Peltola, Kamara, Schuller, Nissila, Walta, Suhonen
Forwards:Antman, Lod, Jensen, Pukki, Keskinen, Pohjanpalo, Kallman

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
11/10/24Finland 1 - 2 Republic of IrelandNations League
14/10/20Finland 1 - 0 Republic of IrelandNations League
06/09/20Republic of Ireland 0 - 1 FinlandNations League
21/08/02Finland 0 - 3 Republic of IrelandFriendly
15/11/00Republic of Ireland 3 - 0 FinlandFriendly

Useful links

