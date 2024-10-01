How to watch today's Inter vs Red Star Belgrade Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Inter and Red Star Belgrade, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will take on Red Star Belgrade in their second game in the Champions League at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Tuesday.

Inter were held to a draw by Manchester City in the first game and will be confident of clinching a win this time around. Belgrade were beaten 1-2 by Benfica in their first European outing this season but will be hoping to bounce back.

How to watch Inter vs Red Star Belgrade online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Inter vs Red Star Belgrade kick-off time

Date: October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Giuseppe Meazza Stadium

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

Inter's primary worry ahead of their first Champions League home match is the fitness of key midfielder Nicolo Barella, who missed the weekend's action due to a thigh injury.

Canadian wing-back Tajon Buchanan remains the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Red Star Belgrade team news

Red Star Belgrade will be without Ognjen Mimovic and long-term absentee Vladimir Lucic for the trip.

FK Crvena Zvezda possible XI: Glazer; Seol, Djiga, Spajic, Rodic; Krunic, Elsnik; Silas, Ivanic, Milson; Ndiaye

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilić, Glazer, Guteša Defenders: Degenek, Spajić, Stojić, Rodić, Djiga, Leković, Drkušić, Milosavljević, Seol Midfielders: Ivanić, Hwang, Šljivić, Kanga, Katai, Elšnik, Dálcio, Milson, Luka Ilić, Knežević, Maksimović, Prutsev, Jovanović Forwards: Ndiaye, Olayinka, Duarte, Rodríguez, Sremčević

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

