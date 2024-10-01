How to watch today's Inter vs Red Star Belgrade Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter will take on Red Star Belgrade in their second game in the Champions League at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Tuesday.
Inter were held to a draw by Manchester City in the first game and will be confident of clinching a win this time around. Belgrade were beaten 1-2 by Benfica in their first European outing this season but will be hoping to bounce back.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Inter vs Red Star Belgrade online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Inter vs Red Star Belgrade kick-off time
|Date:
|October 1, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EST
|Venue:
|Giuseppe Meazza Stadium
The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Inter team news
Inter's primary worry ahead of their first Champions League home match is the fitness of key midfielder Nicolo Barella, who missed the weekend's action due to a thigh injury.
Canadian wing-back Tajon Buchanan remains the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.
Inter Milan possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Zielinski, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Taremi, Martinez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez
|Defenders:
|Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni
|Midfielders:
|Zielinski, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella
|Forwards:
|Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi
Red Star Belgrade team news
Red Star Belgrade will be without Ognjen Mimovic and long-term absentee Vladimir Lucic for the trip.
FK Crvena Zvezda possible XI: Glazer; Seol, Djiga, Spajic, Rodic; Krunic, Elsnik; Silas, Ivanic, Milson; Ndiaye
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ilić, Glazer, Guteša
|Defenders:
|Degenek, Spajić, Stojić, Rodić, Djiga, Leković, Drkušić, Milosavljević, Seol
|Midfielders:
|Ivanić, Hwang, Šljivić, Kanga, Katai, Elšnik, Dálcio, Milson, Luka Ilić, Knežević, Maksimović, Prutsev, Jovanović
|Forwards:
|Ndiaye, Olayinka, Duarte, Rodríguez, Sremčević
Head-to-Head Record
This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.