World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoHungary
Puskas Arena
team-logoIreland
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Hungary vs Ireland World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Hungary and Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hungaryand Republic of Ireland will face off in a pivotal World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Sunday, at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest.

Both teams are closely matched in the Group F standings, with Hungary currently second and Ireland third. The rivalry has historically been tight, with Ireland holding a slight edge in recent head-to-head meetings, having won one and drawn three of their last four encounters. This fixture presents an important opportunity for both sides to gain crucial points in their campaign to qualify for the World Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Hungary vs Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo, FS1, DirecTV, Sling and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Hungary vs Ireland kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. F
Puskas Arena

The match will be played on Sunday, at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Hungary vs Ireland lineups

HungaryHome team crest

4-2-1-3

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestIRL
1
D. Dibusz
7
L. Nego
11
M. Kerkez
6
W. Orban
4
A. Szalai
10
D. Szoboszlai
13
A. Schafer
21
A. Toth
20
R. Sallai
19
B. Varga
16
D. Lukacs
1
C. Kelleher
5
J. O'Brien
4
D. O'Shea
22
N. Collins
11
F. Azaz
20
C. Ogbene
3
L. Scales
2
S. Coleman
6
J. Cullen
8
J. Molumby
7
T. Parrott

3-4-2-1

IRLAway team crest

HUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Rossi

IRL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Hallgrimsson

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Hungary team news

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key figure for Liverpool this season and is in line to make another international appearance for Hungary, likely featuring in midfield with Andras Schafer and Callum Styles.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad. 

Ireland team news

For Ireland, Evan Ferguson faces a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s encounter, while Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes, and Callum O'Dowda are all ruled out through injury.

However, Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby return to contention after serving their suspensions.

Form

HUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IRL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

HUN

Last 4 matches

IRL

0

Wins

3

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

Useful links

