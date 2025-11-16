How to watch today's Hungary vs Ireland World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Hungaryand Republic of Ireland will face off in a pivotal World Cup 2026 qualifying match on Sunday, at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest.

Both teams are closely matched in the Group F standings, with Hungary currently second and Ireland third. The rivalry has historically been tight, with Ireland holding a slight edge in recent head-to-head meetings, having won one and drawn three of their last four encounters. This fixture presents an important opportunity for both sides to gain crucial points in their campaign to qualify for the World Cup.

Hungary vs Ireland kick-off time

The match will be played on Sunday, at the Ferenc Puskás Stadium in Budapest, with kick-off at 10am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hungary team news

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a key figure for Liverpool this season and is in line to make another international appearance for Hungary, likely featuring in midfield with Andras Schafer and Callum Styles.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

Ireland team news

For Ireland, Evan Ferguson faces a race against time to be fit for Sunday’s encounter, while Sammie Szmodics, Mark Sykes, and Callum O'Dowda are all ruled out through injury.

However, Ryan Manning and Jayson Molumby return to contention after serving their suspensions.

