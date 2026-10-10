Premier League - Game Week 6 11 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The MKM Stadium

Today's game between Hull City and Everton will kick off at Oct 11, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Hull City vs Everton is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Hull City welcome Everton to the MKM Stadium in Hull for a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides in the early-season table.

Sergej Jakirovic's Tigers have found consistency hard to come by, picking up just one win from their last five league outings. A 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in their most recent Premier League game underlined the challenge of holding ground at this level, and Hull will need a sharper performance at home to trouble a Toffees side that has not lost in five.

Everton arrive on Merseyside form, unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions. David Moyes has steadied the ship quietly but effectively, with clean sheets against Ipswich and Wolves in their two most recent outings pointing to a team that is difficult to break down.

The Toffees carry their own storylines into this one. Jack Grealish, back at Goodison on a second season-long loan from Manchester City, is working to shed some early-season rust. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Harrison Armstrong — a player Everton supporters fought to keep at the club this summer after blocking a £40 million move to Nottingham Forest — will look to impose himself in midfield.

Off the pitch, Everton's ownership situation has added an unusual backdrop to the season. The Friedkin Group have reportedly put the club up for sale just two years after completing their takeover, though Moyes and his squad appear insulated from the noise for now.

For viewing information on how to watch Hull City vs Everton live, read on below.

How to watch Hull City vs Everton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hull City head into this fixture with a lengthy injury list. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Ilyas Ansah, Hidemasa Morita, Matt Targett, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, and Tim Iroegbunam are all sidelined for Jakirovic's side. The Tigers' projected XI includes Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Lewie Coyle, Semi Ajayi, John Egan, and Nobel Mendy expected to form the defensive shape, and Oli McBurnie leading the line.

Everton travel with a shorter injury list, with Christian Noergaard, Merlin Roehl, and Vitaliy Mykolenko absent. Moyes is expected to start Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back four of Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Jake O'Brien, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with Harrison Armstrong, Brennan Johnson, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and James Garner supporting Thierno Barry in attack.

Form

Hull City have managed just one win from their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice and drawing twice in that run. Their sole victory came away at Coventry City, while a 2-2 draw at home to Chelsea showed they can compete, only for back-to-back setbacks against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle in the league to follow. The Tigers have scored four goals and conceded five across those five outings, a record that reflects a side still searching for the right balance.

Everton's recent form tells a different story. Moyes's side are unbeaten in five, collecting three wins and two draws. They have kept clean sheets in their last two matches, beating Ipswich 1-0 in the Premier League and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. A 2-2 draw with Manchester United earlier in the sequence showed Everton's ability to hold their own against top-half opposition, and they head to Hull with five goals scored and just one conceded across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup in January 2022, when Everton won 3-2 at the MKM Stadium. Looking back across the last five head-to-head encounters, Everton have the stronger record, winning twice, drawing twice, and losing once, with Hull's sole victory coming in a 2-0 Premier League win at home in January 2015. The sides have shared 14 goals across those five meetings, with Everton accounting for nine of them.

Standings

In the Premier League table, both clubs sit in the top half at this stage of the season, with Hull City in eighth place and Everton one position above them in seventh. The gap between the sides is slim, and three points here could shift the picture meaningfully for either team.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hull City vs Everton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: