Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Today's game between Hoffenheim and Besiktas will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Hoffenheim vs Besiktas is available to watch live in the USA on Paramount+ and DAZN. Details on how to access both platforms are listed below.

Hoffenheim host Besiktas at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim in the Europa League, with Christian Ilzer's side looking to arrest a difficult run of form on home soil.

Hoffenheim arrive at this fixture in poor shape. They have lost four of their last five matches across the Bundesliga and Europa League, and their position near the bottom of the Europa League standings makes this a match they can ill afford to lose.

Besiktas, managed by Vincenzo Italiano, come into this contest with genuine momentum. Four wins from their last five matches, including a commanding 4-1 victory over Marseille in Europe, mark them out as a side capable of causing real damage in this competition.

The contrast in European standing is stark. Besiktas sit fourth in the Europa League table while Hoffenheim are placed 29th, and that gap in form and confidence will shape how both sides approach the night.

For Hoffenheim, a home crowd at the SNP Arena represents their best chance of turning the tide. For Besiktas, the opportunity to consolidate a strong early position in the competition will be the driving motivation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live.

How to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hoffenheim are managed by Christian Ilzer, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Besiktas head coach Vincenzo Italiano also has no confirmed squad news listed at this stage. Further team news for the visitors will be provided as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Hoffenheim have won just one of their last five matches, losing four times across Bundesliga and Europa League competition. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga, and they also lost 2-0 to OFI Crete in Europe during this run. Their only positive result was a 2-1 home win over VfB Stuttgart. Hoffenheim scored seven goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Besiktas have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 4-1 win over Marseille in the Europa League, and they also beat Fenerbahce 2-1 in the Super Lig. Their only defeat came against Amed Sportif, a 2-3 loss in domestic competition. Besiktas scored ten goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Hoffenheim and Besiktas. This fixture represents a relatively rare encounter between the two clubs at this level of European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League, Besiktas sit fourth and are well placed among the leading sides in the competition, while Hoffenheim are 29th and among those under pressure to improve their points tally to secure progression. The gap between the two sides in the standings reflects their contrasting starts to the European campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Hoffenheim vs Besiktas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: