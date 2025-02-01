How to watch today's Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Heidenheim and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news

Heidenheim will host Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga at the Voith-Arena on Saturday.

Dortmund have struggled to get going this season and are winless in their last four league games. The 11th-placed team did pick up a win in their European outing against Shakhtar a few days ago and will hope they can deliver a similar performance this weekend.

The hosts have managed to win just one out of their last five league matches. Given the visitor's form this season, they are in with a chance of pulling off a surprise.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The match will be played at the Voith-Arena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Heidenheim team news

The hosts will be without Niklas Dorsch, Mathias Honsak and Julian Niehues for their clash against Dortmund.

With only one win in their last five outings, they will need a strong performance to prevent falling further down the standings.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund are heading into the game without the injured duo of Felix Nmecha and Niklas Süle.

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for the team.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links