How to watch today's Guatemala vs Suriname World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Guatemala is set to face Suriname on Tuesday in a crucial CONCACAF World Cup qualification match at Estadio El Trébol.

Both teams are vying for a decisive victory, with Guatemala currently in a challenging position, having only achieved one win in their last seven matches, and Suriname emerging as one of the strongest teams in the current qualifying campaign, having won their recent game 4-0 against El Salvador.

The match will be played at Estadio El Trébol on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Guatemala team news

Guatemala could refresh their midfield, with Rudy Muñoz pushing for a place in the starting lineup. He came on to score a brace in the previous match.

There are major injury issues in the squad ahead of this crucial game.

Suriname team news

Suriname also have no new fitness concerns and may well roll out an unchanged side following their four-goal showing against El Salvador.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

GTM Last match SUR 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Suriname 1 - 1 Guatemala 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

