How to watch today's Grimsby vs Brentford Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Grimsby host Brentford at Blundell Park on Tuesday for a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie, with a coveted spot in the quarter-finals at stake.

Grimsby enter the contest in strong League Two form, currently sixth after four wins in their last five, and buoyed by home support and an ambitious squad. Brentford, by contrast, arrive fresh off a dramatic 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Grimsby vs Brentford kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Blundell Park

The match will be played at Blundell Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Grimsby team news

Grimsby Town are expected to stick with much of the same lineup that featured against Crewe Alexandra last weekend.

Doug Tharme and Cameron Gardner remain unavailable through injury.

Brentford team news

Brentford, meanwhile, are still without Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, and Antoni Milambo.

Midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk picked up a knock in the previous match and is unlikely to feature, while Jordan Henderson is also set to miss out.

