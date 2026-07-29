Copa Sudamericana - 1/16 30 Jul 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Gremio and Bolivar will kick-off at Jul 30, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Gremio vs Bolivar is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Copa Sudamericana fixture are listed below.

Gremio host Bolivar in the Copa Sudamericana, with Luis Castro's side facing a Bolivian outfit that has already beaten them once in this campaign.

The two clubs met just days ago, with Bolivar winning 3-2 in La Paz on July 23. That result leaves Gremio under pressure in Group F, and a second defeat to the same opponent would seriously damage their continental ambitions.

For Gremio, the domestic picture is no more encouraging. Castro's squad have taken one point from their last three Serie A matches, drawing 1-1 with Fluminense on July 26 after back-to-back league defeats to Mirassol and Corinthians. They sit second in Copa Sudamericana Group F, but their form across all competitions has been fragile.

Bolivar arrive in Porto Alegre with genuine confidence. Vladimir Soria's side have won three of their last five matches, including that Copa Sudamericana victory over Gremio and a 4-0 demolition of Guabira in the Bolivian Primera Division. They beat Real Potosi 2-1 as recently as July 26, arriving here on the back of a winning run.

Gremio will need to produce a sharper performance than they managed in the first leg, where they conceded three goals and were unable to hold on despite taking the game to their opponents. Castro will demand a tighter defensive shape.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Gremio vs Bolivar, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Gremio vs Bolivar with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gremio manager Luis Castro has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official squad information.

Bolivar coach Vladimir Soria is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension data at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Gremio's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Fluminense on July 26, and they also drew 2-2 with Montevideo City Torque in the Copa Sudamericana. Castro's side lost 3-2 to Bolivar in this same competition on July 23 and fell 2-1 to Mirassol in the league, with their only win in this run coming against Santos. Gremio have found clean sheets difficult to come by across these five matches.

Bolivar have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Primera Division victory over Real Potosi on July 26, and they also beat Gremio 3-2 and thrashed Guabira 4-0 in the league. A 1-1 draw with The Strongest and a 1-3 Copa Libertadores defeat to Independiente Rivadavia also feature in this run. Soria's side have scored 11 goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on July 23, 2026, when Bolivar beat Gremio 3-2 in a Copa Sudamericana fixture in La Paz. Before that, the two sides had not met since the 2003 Copa Libertadores, where each team won their home leg 1-0. Across all three recorded meetings, each side has claimed one victory, with the most recent encounter going to Bolivar.

Standings

Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Montevideo City Torque CAT 6 4 1 1 11 5 +6 13 D W W L W 2 Gremio GRE 6 3 2 1 8 3 +5 11 D W W D W 3 Deportivo Riestra DER 6 1 2 3 4 10 -6 5 D L L W L 4 Palestino PAL 6 0 3 3 1 6 -5 3 D L L D L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Gremio currently sit in second place. Bolivar's group position is not listed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Gremio vs Bolivar today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: