UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Toumba Stadium

Today's game between Greece and Netherlands will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Greece vs Netherlands live on Fox Soccer Plus and ViX, with streaming available via Fubo. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Greece host the Netherlands at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki in UEFA Nations League A, with both sides arriving off the back of contrasting opening results that have set up a compelling group battle.

Greece have made a stunning start to their Nations League campaign. Ivan Jovanovic's side beat Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade on matchday one before following that up with a 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg — their first back-to-back away wins since March 2025 and a result that ended a five-game winless run stretching almost a year.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Germany before defeating Serbia 2-1 in Belgrade. Xavi expressed satisfaction with that first win as Netherlands head coach but was quick to point out areas requiring improvement — a sign that the Oranje are still bedding into his system.

The Dutch arrive with concerns over squad fitness. Cody Gakpo was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad after picking up a knock during the Serbia match, returning to Liverpool for assessment. Tottenham defender Jan Paul van Hecke has also been ruled out of international duty with a foot problem sustained during the same camp, leaving Roberto De Zerbi sweating ahead of a Premier League fixture.

Greece sit top of the group on six points, with the Netherlands one place below them on four. A win for the hosts would open up a significant gap at the top, while the Dutch need a positive result to keep pace in what is shaping up as a tight group.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Greece vs Netherlands, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic is expected to name a side featuring Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with a back four of Georgios Vagiannidis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Panagiotis Retsos, and Konstantinos Tsimikas. Konstantinos Karetsas and Dimitrios Kourbelis are projected in midfield, with Christos Zafeiris and Christos Tzolis providing wider support. Vangelis Pavlidis and Charalampos Kostoulas are expected to lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Xavi Hernandez is set to deploy Bart Verbruggen between the posts, with a back four of Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven, and Denzel Dumfries. Ryan Gravenberch, Joey Veerman, and Tijjani Reijnders are projected in midfield, with Crysencio Summerville, Mexx Meerdink, and Ruben van Bommel completing the attacking unit. No additional injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage.

Form

Greece have won two and drawn none of their last five matches, losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Germany, and they also beat Serbia 2-1 before that. In their three earlier matches, they drew 2-2 with Sweden, drew 0-0 with Hungary, and lost 1-0 to Italy. Across five matches, Greece have scored five goals and conceded four, with back-to-back wins to open their Nations League campaign representing their strongest recent run.

The Netherlands have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 win over Serbia, and before that they drew 1-1 with Germany in their Nations League opener. They also beat Sweden 5-1 and Tunisia 3-1 at the World Cup before losing to Morocco. The Dutch have scored 12 goals across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The Netherlands hold a clear advantage in the recent head-to-head record, winning three of the last four meetings and losing one. The most recent encounter came in October 2023 during UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, when the Netherlands won 1-0 in Athens — a result secured by Virgil van Dijk's injury-time penalty. The Dutch also won 3-0 in Amsterdam during the same qualifying campaign, though Greece did claim a 2-1 friendly win in the Netherlands back in 2016. The series underlines Netherlands' historical dominance, but Greece's current form suggests the gap between these sides is narrowing.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Greece lead Group 2 of UEFA Nations League A going into this fixture, with the Netherlands in second place. The home side can extend their advantage at the top with a win, while the Dutch know that dropping points would leave them with ground to make up in the race for a quarter-final place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Greece vs Netherlands today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: