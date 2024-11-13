How to watch today's Galatasaray Women vs Wolfsburg Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Galatasaray and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Galatasaray will take on Wolfsburg in the Women's Champions League at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Both these teams have lost their first two games in the group stage. While the German side have only conceded three goals in their games, the hosts have let in nine goals already, following a heavy 1-6 defeat at the hands of Roma in their most recent outing. It will be a tough contest but the visitors will fancy their chances here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Galatasaray vs VfL Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Galatasaray vs VfL Wolfsburg kick-off time

Date: November 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.45 pm EST Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium

The match will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Galatasaray team news

Andrea Staskova is the only player to score for the team so far from their first two matches. She will be hoping to make a bigger impact in this third clash.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp as they aim to bounce back from what was a heavy defeat against Roma.

Galatasaray predicted XI: Yaman, Karatas, Yeniceri, Demehin, Karabulut, Usme, Topcu, Bakarrandze, Kumert, Staskova, Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yaman, Kurğa, İnan Defenders: Wardlow, Karataş, Öztürk, Yeniçeri Midfielders: Karabulut, Esen (captain), Yalçıner, Pekgöz, Topçu, Bakarandze, Cumert, Parlak, Akkurt, Eren Forwards: Usme, Stašková, Diallo, Altıntaş

VfL Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg will be without Caitlin Dijkstra, Diana Nemeth, Camilla Kuver, and Kristin Demann as they are still recovering from their injuries.

They will still be confident of a win away from home against a struggling Galatasaray.

Wolfsburg Women possible XI: Frohms, Hegering, Hendrich, Linder, Wilms, Huth, Minge, Lattwein, Brand, Popp, Beerensteyn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grabara, Pervan, Müller, Klinger Defenders: Fischer, Bornauw, Koulierakis, Zesiger, Rogério, Vavro, Maehle, Angély, Odogu, Neininger Midfielders: Vranckx, Özcan, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Dárdai, Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Wimmer Forwards: Vranckx, Özcan, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Dárdai, Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Wimmer

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Galatasaray and Wolfsburg women's teams.

Useful links