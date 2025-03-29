How to watch today's Fulham vs Crystal Palace FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Fulham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news

London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace will face off in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-finals at Craven Cottage.

The hosts knocked out Manchester United on penalties, while Palace overpowered Championship side Millwall in the fifth round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup quarter-final match between Fulham and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Craven Cottage

The FA Cup quarter-final match between Fulham and Crystal Palace will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:15 am PT / 8:15 am ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson and Reiss Nelson will miss the tie through injuries, while Nelson is ruled out for the rest of the season, but the Cottagers manager Marco Silva, will be able to welcome back Sasa Lukic, who returns from his ban.

With chief creator Andreas Pereira deployed as the number 10, Emile Smith Rowe is likely to be replaced by the returning Lukic from the first whistle.

Crystal Palace team news

French forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has been passed fit from an ear injury and should lead the line, but the visitors are set to be without Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad due to injury issues.

Will Hughes' Premier League ban is not applicable here, as the Englishman should partner Jefferson Lerma in the middle.

