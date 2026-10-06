CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between French Guiana and Belize will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 10:00 PM.

French Guiana vs Belize is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League fixture are listed below.

French Guiana host Belize in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into a fixture that has direct implications for the group standings.

French Guiana come into this match having picked up their first win of the campaign, beating Sint Maarten 1-0 on September 29. That result ended a difficult run without a victory and gave them a foothold in the group.

Belize arrived in this cycle with genuine promise. Their 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten on September 27 was followed by a 0-1 home defeat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 30, leaving their position in the group under pressure.

The two sides know each other well from recent CONCACAF Nations League cycles. Their last five meetings have produced two wins apiece and one draw, so neither team holds a commanding psychological edge.

With French Guiana sitting second and Belize third in the group, the result here will reshape the table. The home side will want to press their advantage, while Belize need a response after their last defeat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch French Guiana vs Belize with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for French Guiana ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Belize have also not released official squad information at this stage. Updates on their availability and expected starting XI will follow as the match approaches.

Form

French Guiana have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 4, 2026, and they also beat Sint Maarten 1-0 on September 29. Prior to that run, they lost 2-1 to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on September 26. Across their last five matches, French Guiana have scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Belize have won one, drawn none, and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 defeat to French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League on October 4, 2026. Their sole win in that run came away at Sint Maarten, 1-0, on September 27. Belize have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches, with their defensive record a clear concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 4, 2026, when French Guiana beat Belize 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League. Before that, the two sides drew 2-2 in November 2024, and Belize won 2-1 when hosting the fixture earlier that same month. Across the last five recorded meetings in the CONCACAF Nations League, French Guiana have won twice, Belize have won twice, and one match ended level.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 French Guiana GUF 3 2 0 1 4 2 +2 6 W W L 3 Belize BLZ 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 3 L L W 4 Sint Maarten SIM 3 0 0 3 2 6 -4 0 L L L Promotion Relegation

French Guiana currently sit second in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with Belize third. The home side hold the advantage in the table, but the gap between the two teams means a Belize win would see them swap positions and reignite their push for the top half of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch French Guiana vs Belize today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: