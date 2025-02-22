How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will aim to kick off their 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign with a strong performance as they travel to TQL Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati this Saturday.

Last season, the Red Bulls fell short in the MLS Cup final, suffering a 2-1 defeat to the LA Galaxy. Meanwhile, Cincinnati saw their playoff run cut short in the opening round, bowing out to New York City FC in a penalty shootout after a tightly contested three-game series.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati underwent a major squad overhaul in the offseason, strengthening their ranks with the additions of Evander from the Portland Timbers, Lukas Engel from Middlesbrough, and Gilberto Flores from Club Libertad.

They also secured the signing of Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge to bolster their attacking options. However, they parted ways with former league MVP Luciano Acosta, who was traded to FC Dallas, among many others.

New York Red Bulls team news

The New York Red Bulls also made several key acquisitions, bringing in free agent Raheem Edwards, along with Tim Parker and Marcelo Morales. They also secured Alexander Hack on a free transfer and added experienced forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

On the departure front, John Tolkin, Dante Vanzeir, Elias Manoel and Andres Reyes have left the club.

