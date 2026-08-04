Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 4 Aug 2026 - 19:45

Today's game between FC Cincinnati and Pachuca will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 7:45 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

FC Cincinnati vs Pachuca is available to watch in the United States on FS1 and Fox One, with live streaming options through Fubo and Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

FC Cincinnati host Pachuca in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the MLS side looking to use home advantage against a Mexican club that has made a difficult start to its Liga MX campaign.

Pat Noonan's side arrive into this fixture in strong domestic form. Cincinnati have won four of their last five MLS matches, including a 4-2 victory over San Jose Earthquakes in their most recent outing, and will carry real confidence into the continental competition.

Pachuca, by contrast, head into this fixture under pressure. Benjamin Mora's side have lost two straight Liga MX games, going down 1-0 to Leon and 2-1 to Queretaro in quick succession, and will need to find a sharper edge in the final third.

The Leagues Cup represents a different kind of challenge for both clubs. For Cincinnati, it is a chance to build on the momentum they have established in MLS. For Pachuca, the competition offers a reset and an opportunity to rediscover the form that saw them beat Club Universidad Nacional 3-0 on the road earlier this summer.

The tournament has arrived at a point when MLS is building real rhythm. The World Cup break is behind the league, and clubs are finding their stride again. Cincinnati, with TQL Stadium behind them, will be eager to make that count.

For everything you need to know about how to watch FC Cincinnati vs Pachuca live, read on.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati are managed by Pat Noonan, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

Pachuca head coach Benjamin Mora is also yet to confirm his squad details, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Updates to team news for both sides will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

FC Cincinnati have been in fine form, recording four wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes, and they also put six past Orlando City in a commanding 6-2 victory earlier in the season. That run includes a 4-3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps, highlighting a team that scores freely. Their only defeat in this stretch came against Columbus Crew, a 2-1 reverse in MLS.

Pachuca have struggled for consistency, winning two and losing three of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Leon, following a 2-1 loss to Queretaro. A 3-0 away win over Club Universidad Nacional stands as their standout result in this run, though back-to-back defeats heading into the Leagues Cup will give Mora cause for concern.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between FC Cincinnati and Pachuca is available for the last five meetings. This fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, FC Cincinnati sit 12th while Pachuca are placed 24th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Cincinnati vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: