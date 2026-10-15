Copa Libertadores - Semi Finals 15 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Estudiantes and Flamengo will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Estudiantes vs Flamengo are listed below. US-based viewers can watch live on Fubo or beIN SPORTS, with beIN SPORTS Connect also available for streaming access.

Estudiantes host Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores, with Alexander Medina's side looking to press their advantage in Group A against a Brazilian opponent who arrives with momentum from a strong run in the Serie A.

Estudiantes come into this fixture having drawn their last Liga Profesional outing 2-2 with Central Cordoba de Santiago, a result that followed a convincing 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza. Their Copa Libertadores form has been sharp, with a 1-0 win at Corinthians among the standout results in their recent run.

Flamengo arrive having won their last Serie A match 1-0 against Fluminense in a Rio derby, a result that keeps Leonardo Jardim's side top of the Brazilian top flight. That win came after a 2-2 draw with Santos, in which Neymar came off the bench to score twice from the spot and deny Flamengo back-to-back victories.

The two clubs know each other well in this competition. Their Copa Libertadores meetings have produced tight margins, and Flamengo will travel with confidence having won the most recent encounter between the sides.

For Estudiantes, this is a chance to assert themselves at the top of the group on home soil. Medina's squad are balancing domestic and continental commitments, but their quality across competitions makes them a genuine threat.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Flamengo are led by Leonardo Jardim, and similarly, no probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been confirmed for the away squad. Full team news for both sides will follow as official information is released.

Form

Estudiantes head into this fixture with two wins, two losses, and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional, while a 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza earlier in the run shows their attacking output. A 1-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Club Atletico Platense is the low point of that sequence. Across those five matches, Estudiantes scored seven goals and conceded four.

Flamengo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Serie A win over Fluminense, and a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino earlier in the run reflects their domestic consistency. The one dropped point came in a 2-2 draw with Santos. Flamengo scored six goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-0 to Flamengo in a Copa Libertadores fixture played in May 2026. Across the last four recorded encounters in the competition, Flamengo have won two, Estudiantes one, and one match ended level, with the sides having met twice in both the 2025 and 2026 editions of the Copa Libertadores.

Standings

Grp. A Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Flamengo FLA 6 5 1 0 14 2 +12 16 W W W D W 2 Estudiantes EST 6 2 3 1 6 5 +1 9 W L D D W 3 Independiente Medellin IME 6 2 1 3 6 11 -5 7 L W L W L 4 Cusco FC CUS 6 0 1 5 4 12 -8 1 L L D L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group A, Flamengo currently sit first while Estudiantes are second, making this a direct contest between the top two sides in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: