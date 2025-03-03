How to watch today's Esteghlal vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Esteghlal and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Esteghlal will take on Al Nassr in the first leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Azadi Sports Complex on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were third in the standings before progressing to the knockout stage. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a defeat and will be hoping they can bounce back with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Esteghlal vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Esteghlal vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the Azadi Sports Complex on Monday, with kick-off at 11am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Esteghlal team news

The home side will have to cope without Mehrdad Mohammadi, Abolfazl Jalali, and Masoud Juma, who are all unavailable for selection. Their absence could impact squad depth as they prepare for a challenging encounter.

Al Nassr FC team news

Meanwhile, Al Nassr will also be missing key players, with Sami Al-Najei and Otávio ruled out due to injuries. They will be still be considered as favorites to claim an advantage in the first leg.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links