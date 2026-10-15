Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadion Maksimir

Today's game between Dinamo Zagreb and Anderlecht will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Europa League fixture are listed below.

Dinamo Zagreb host Anderlecht at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb in their latest Europa League group stage fixture, with both sides looking to build on contrasting recent form.

Mario Kovacevic's side have found domestic life difficult of late, losing to Hajduk Split in their most recent Croatian HNL outing. Their European campaign has been steady rather than spectacular, with a goalless draw against Hapoel Beer Sheva their only group stage result so far.

Anderlecht arrive in Croatia in considerably better shape. Vitor Bruno's team have won three of their last four competitive matches and come into this fixture off the back of a convincing 1-2 victory over Cercle Brugge in the Belgian First Division A.

The Belgian side's only recent defeat came in Europe, falling 1-2 to Lyon in their opening Europa League group stage match. That result adds weight to the challenge both teams face in this competition.

Dinamo currently sit 17th in the Europa League standings, with Anderlecht a place below them in 22nd, making this a meeting between two sides who need points.

Read on to find out how to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mario Kovacevic names Dinamo Zagreb's side for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup or injury and suspension information has been made available at this stage. Further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Anderlecht head coach Vitor Bruno also has no confirmed team news available ahead of the trip to Zagreb. Updates on the away side's squad will follow as they are confirmed.

Form

Dinamo Zagreb head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Hajduk Split in the HNL, and they also lost 4-2 to Osijek earlier in September. Across their last five games, Dinamo have scored nine goals and conceded nine. The draw with Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League, where neither side scored, represents their only clean sheet in that run.

Anderlecht have been in strong form, winning four of their last five matches with one defeat. They beat Cercle Brugge 1-2 most recently and earlier claimed a 3-0 win over Zulte Waregem. Their only loss in this period came against Lyon in the Europa League. Across five matches, Anderlecht have scored seven goals and conceded three, with two clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on December 13, 2018, when the two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Stadion Maksimir. Across the four Europa League meetings in the dataset, Dinamo Zagreb have the stronger record, winning two matches to Anderlecht's none, with two draws. Dinamo have scored three goals in those fixtures and conceded none.

Standings

In the Europa League standings, Dinamo Zagreb are currently placed 17th while Anderlecht sit in 22nd position, leaving both clubs with ground to make up in the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: